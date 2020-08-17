Top Candid Player Moments From Champions League Quarter-finals Ft Mbappe, Bernardo Silva

French giants Paris Saint-Germain will face Germany's RB Leipzig on Tuesday, August 18 in the first semi-final and Ligue 1 side Lyon will be up against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the second semi-final of the Champions League. The quarter-final stage was full of ups and downs as football fans witnessed a couple of late comebacks and some utter dominance in the elimination round.

The Champions League quarter-finals had a lot to offer even outside the pitch as players couldn't hold themselves back from expressing their feelings after the round of results. From PSG's Kylian Mbappe to Man City's Bernardo Silva, here's a look at players who took a fresh approach off the pitch during the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Top candid moments from Champions League quarter-finals ft Mbappe and Bernardo Silva

Kylian Mbappe's farmer's league tweet

PSG star Kylian Mbappe was in the mood for some banter after Lyon knocked Premier League giants Man City out of the Champions League. Moussa Dembele inspired Lyon to a 3-1 win to impose yet another dent on Pep Guardiola's Champions League record. Kylian Mbappe took that opportunity to take a dig at football fans who label Ligue 1 as a "Farmers League". The PSG star tweeted "Farmers League" with a clown emoticon while appreciating Lyon's incredible hustle against the Premier League heavyweights. Interestingly, this is the first time since 1991 that there are no teams from LaLiga, Serie A or the Premier League in the last 4 of the Champions League.

Bernardo Silva takes a shot at Liverpool fans

Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva seemingly had enough of Liverpool fans and decided to take a shot at them after City's exit. The 26-year-old Portuguese discredited Liverpool fans after he said he received tons of abuse on his Twitter handle following Man City's exit in the Champions League against Ligue 1 side Lyon. Bernardo Silva termed Liverpool's fans behaviour as "pathetic" and asked them to celebrate their Premier League title win instead of shaming the Cityzens.

And to all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come to a Man City player account, I’m also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons...😂 pathetic... go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book...🤦🏻‍♂️ so many options!😅 — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 16, 2020

Bernardo Silva was spotted not clapping while Man City gave Liverpool the guard of honour earlier this season.

Memphis Depay claims Manchester is still red

Lyon striker Memphis Depay played a crucial role in his side's 3-1 win against Man City. The 26-year-old Lyon skipper took to his Instagram account to troll the Cityzens after eliminating them from the competition. Memphis Depay uploaded a graphic of Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola with the caption "Manchester is still Red" on his Instagram story. The Dutch forward played for Manchester United between the years 2015 and 2017 and made 53 appearances for the Red Devils before being shipped out to Lyon.

Leon Goretzka puts salt on Messi's wounds

Bayern Munich traumatised LaLiga giants Barcelona in the quarter-finals of Champions League in what can only be described as a mauling. Bayern Munich scored 8 times and kicked Barcelona out of Europe's premier competition. Lionel Messi and company were left devasted after the clash as Barcelona suffered their biggest loss in Europe since 1946. However, Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka had no sympathy for the Spaniards and Messi as he appeared to have enjoyed every moment of their victory. In his post-match interview, a journalist ended up asking Leon Goretzka: "Messi must've been a childhood idol of yours, did it hurt having to see him like this?" To which the 25-year-old Goretzka replied, "No, it didn't hurt, it was fun actually."

(Image credits: Mbappe, Bernardo Silva/Instagram)