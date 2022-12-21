Kylian Mbappe Returns To PSG Training Only 63 Hours After Painful Loss In World Cup Final

24-year-old star French striker Kylian Mappe has returned to training with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) just 63 hours after his painful defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Argentina. Even though Mbappe stole the show by scoring an outstanding hat trick and his penalty in the shootout, he yet ended up on the losing side. Argentina and Lionel Messi went on to clinch the trophy by beating France 4-2 on penalties (3-3 after extra time).

As seen in the video posted by PSG's official Twitter handle, Kylian Mbappe can be seen arriving at the club's training centre. Mbappe will be a key player for PSG going into the remainder of the season as he arrives back in the side after clinching the golden boot at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 24-year-old won the award after ending as the highest scorer in the tournament with eight goals after seven matches.

Mbappe's performance in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final was so extraordinary that he also received praise from France president Emmanuel Macron. Soon after Macron consoled Mbappe after the final, he told reporters, "We are first of all very sad, very disappointed. They made us all immensely proud, and made us all tremble with excitement."

As for Mbappe, he hailed him as 'extraordinary' and said that he is one of the few talents who has already had the opportunity of playing in two FIFA World Cup finals at the age of just 24. While Mbappe exited the FIFA World Cup 2022 with his head held high, he did express his disappointment by taking to social media, where he wrote, "We will return."

And Mbappe is not just an extremely talented individual, but he has also shown glimpses of being a leader. In a video that has emerged recently, he can be seen giving a rousing half-time speech. The 24-year-old can be seen motivating the team, who were two goals down at this stage and looked completely out of sorts.

"It’s a World Cup final, it’s the match of a lifetime. We can’t get any worse, anyway. Let’s go back on the field; either we let them play or we do, we put a little intensity and we go into the duels and we do something else, guys. It’s a World Cup final. It’s done, they scored two goals, and we’re two goals down. We can come back! Guys, it’s something like this only every four years," Mbappe was quoted as saying by getfootballnewsfrance.com.