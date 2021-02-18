Kylian Mbappe Told Jordi Alba 'I'll Kill You In The Streets' During Barcelona Vs PSG Game

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe stole the show in the Champions League when his side came up against Barcelona in the Round of 16. The France international went on to net a hat-trick at Camp Nou, becoming the first player to do so against the Blaugrana in the knockout stage. Apart from his scintillating performance, Mbappe bagged the spotlight when he ended up in an altercation with defender Jordi Alba. The exact details of the confrontation have now emerged.

What did Mbappe say to Jordi Alba?

Movistar cameras have picked the conversation between Mbappe and Alba during a set-piece in the first half. The Frenchman asked Barcelona youngster Sergino Dest not to touch him. But Alba decided to respond and asked him to 'get bigger'. Mbappe instantly retaliated harshly in perfect Spanish, stating, "I will kill you in the street."

Jordi Alba to Mbappé: "You're getting to big for yourself."



Mbappé to Jordi Alba: "In the streets I kill you



Alba to Piqué: "He's learning, the bugger is learning."



Piqué to Mbappé: "Who are you going to kill?"



Mbappé: "On streets I KILL you!" #BARPSGpic.twitter.com/o2Cyu8CDnH — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) February 17, 2021

Gerard Pique, who was starting his first game since a knee injury, came to Alba's rescue and asked Mbappe, "Who are you going to kill?" to which the Spanish full-back laughed out. Alba stated, "He's learning. he's learning". Things appeared to calm down only after Brazilian defender Marquinhos intervened.

Barcelona vs PSG highlights: Mbappe strikes thrice, humiliates Pique

Mbappe went on to mock Pique later in the game. The former Spanish centre-back struggled to defend against Mbappe who was playing his first game against Barcelona. The only way he could figure out was to tug the 22-year-old's shirt, further sparking a meme fest on social media.

Mbappe's form was resonant of PSG's trust in him. The former AS Monaco man cancelled Lionel Messi's opener in the first half, before netting twice to complete his hat-trick in the second half. Besides, Moise Kean also headed home from a splendid Leandro Paredes set-piece.

Mbappe rises to third spot in PSG's all-time scorers' list

The hat-trick propelled him to the third spot in the list of club's all-time top goalscorers, behind Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He overtook Pauleta's 109-goal tally to bring up his 111th goal for the Parc des Princes outfit. Neymar, meanwhile, sits a distant sixth in the list with 83 goals to his credit.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino, in an interaction with the media has revealed a startling promise from Mbappe. The manager shared that the 2018 World Cup winner had promised him that he would be on the winning side for the second time at Camp Nou. Interestingly, Pochettino had come up against Barcelona on nine occasions during his stint with Espanyol and Spurs but registered just one victory.

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter, Jordi Alba Instagram