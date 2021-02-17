Gerard Pique's Desperate Attempt To Pull Mbappe’s Jersey Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter

Kylian Mbappe and PSG's dominance against Barcelona was accurately summed up in a hilarious instance in which Gerard Pique attempted to stop the French superstar during their UCL last 16 first leg on Tuesday. The Barcelona centre-back was left in Mbappe's wake and then tried to commit a foul to bring down the electric forward, but it still wasn’t enough to get the job done. While PSG hammered Barcelona 4-1 at the Camp Nou to take a firm grip on their UCL Round of 16 tie, fans on social media had a field day with the image of Pique's desperate attempt at trying to stop Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe hat-trick vs Barcelona hands PSG massive advantage ahead of second leg in Paris

In his first appearance against Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe dropped a masterclass at the Camp Nou by scoring a stunning hat-trick against the LaLiga giants. Mbappe struck a superb equaliser after Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half. The Frenchman then helped himself to two more in the second period as PSG cruised to a 4-1 win. The Parisians are now firm favourites to progress into the quarter-finals of the UCL when they face Barcelona in the second leg at the Parc des Princes next month.

Pique against Mbappe ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8A4E0EIrpt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 16, 2021

Gerard Pique memes: Barcelona defender trolled for blatantly pulling Mbappe's shirt

Unfortunately for Gerard Pique, he had the daunting task of keeping Mbappe quiet in the game. Pique was making his first appearance for Barcelona after suffering a ligament injury in November and had a torrid time while trying to defend against the former Monaco man. At one point, Pique was seen blatantly tugging Mbappe's shirt in an attempt to foul him after the striker turned to evade a challenge, but to no avail, as Mbappe still carried the ball forward and only grew in confidence as the game progressed.

Even stock market accounts making fun of us, meme club @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/nEAIdrcFik — beej 🇱🇧🎗 (@FCBeej) February 17, 2021

Netizens had a field day mocking the action of Pique pulling back Mbappe and turned the photo into hilarious memes. There were initial fears that Pique might have been ruled out for the season and his inclusion in the starting line-up on Tuesday came as quite a surprise to many Barcelona fans. But given the manner in which Pique and his colleagues were twisted inside out by Mbappe, fans joked that the veteran defender might have regretted coming back in sooner rather than later.

