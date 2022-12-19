Kylian Mbappe on Monday shared a heartfelt post on social media after France's shocking defeat against Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2022 final. France lost to Argentina 4-2 on penalties to end their hopes of winning the World Cup for the second time in a row. Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the match and even leveled the score with Argentina to take the game into shootouts, but despite his brilliant effort France failed to defend their title.

On Monday, Mbappe took to his official Twitter handle to share a two-worded post, where he simply said, "We will return," along with France flag and folded hands emojis. The 24-year-old also shared a picture of himself with the Golden Boot award, which he won for scoring the most goals in the tournament. Mbappe finished the World Cup as the leading goal-scorer with 8 goals in 7 matches.

Mbappé’s hat trick was only the second in a World Cup final — the other was by England striker Geoff Hurst in 1966.

The Frenchman leaves Qatar with the Golden Boot trophy as the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals. At the age of 23, he’s matched Pelé’s career total of 12 World Cup goals.

But Mbappé couldn’t quite match the Brazil great’s back-to-back World Cup titles — both players were teenagers when they won their first one, Pelé in 1958 and Mbappé in 2018.

One minute before Mbappé turned the game on its head, Argentina’s fans began to taunt him.

Chants of “Olé, Olé” rained down from the stands at Lusail Stadium as Mbappé futilely chased the ball while his opponents passed it over and around him.

Mbappé gestured in frustration with his right arm at the apparent hopelessness of the situation.

But after scoring his first two goals, Mbappé surged into the Argentina half looking for a game-winning third. His darting, twisting run resulted in a shot deflected just too high.

Once he eventually got the hat trick to make it 3-3 in extra time, Mbappé set out for a fourth. His curling cross barely eluded the head of substitute Randal Kolo Muani, and a final dribble deep into the Argentina penalty area was scrambled clear as he looked to shoot.

He shouted out loud as his last attempt to win the game single-handedly slipped away.

