Wild Celebrations At The Lusail Stadium As Argentina Lift World Cup 2022 In Qatar; WATCH

The Lusail Stadium in Qatar erupted into celebrations after Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat Hugo Lloris's France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina raced past France in the shootout which saw Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel net the ball whereas Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni from France had their penalty saved.

Argentina win the World Cup on penalties! 🏆 @adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

The moment Montiel kicked the ball past French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, the stadium with roughly 80,000 in attendance went defeaning with the roars of Argentinian fans who saw their team lift the FIFA World Cup after 36 years.

Watch Messi celebrate as Argentina lift the world cup again

LIVE | Argentina fans watch in Buenos Aires as Lionel Messi leads team in #WorldCup2022 final vs. France. Full coverage: https://t.co/r3sqDoDDWQ https://t.co/UF6VICQCIW — The Associated Press (@AP) December 18, 2022

Messi after the winning penalty for Argentina 🥹🥹🥹pic.twitter.com/qy4mWS31Kf — ZIAD IS HAPPY FOREVER  🇦🇷 (@Ziad_EJ) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi The GOAT 🐐

What a final! Congratulations Argentina for winning the 2022 world cup finals 🥳 pic.twitter.com/jX0INVr6Q8 — T (@trezekid) December 18, 2022

With this historic win, Messi etched history by becoming the first player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal, and final in a single edition of the World Cup. In his 6th World Cup appearance for Argentina, Messi has now scored 13 goals and 90th overall for his team. France's captain Mbappé too put on a historic performance by scoring a hat-trick for his team and four total goals in the final including one in a penalty shootout. He has also been awarded the Golden Boot whereas Messi will be taking home the Golden Ball.

France was the defending champion this year as it won the 2018 World Cup by defeating Croatia in the finale with a final score of 4-2. Argentina, on the other hand, won its third title, the previous two being in 1978 under the captaincy of Daniel Passarella and again in 1986 with the late Diego Maradona as its captain.