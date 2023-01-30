Kylian Mbappe's Reaction To Neymar's Free-kick Sets Internet On Fire, Even Henry Is Amused

Thierry Henry was left amazed as Kylian Mbappe couldn't hide his emotions as Neymar struck a brilliant freekick in the warm-up as Paris Saint Germain took on Reims in the Ligue 1. The defending French champions dropped points again as Reims spoiled the party with a very late goal. Neymar registered his name on the scoresheet while Folarin Balogun netted for the visitors.

Mbappe Neymar back on good terms?

Kylian Mbappe is regarded as one of the best players in the world. The 23-year-old did lift the 2018 World Cup but the Champions League has eluded him for a long time. But with Lionel Messi joining PSG their chances are [pretty bright this season as the Argentine remains one of the most coveted players in the European circuit.

There have been numerous rumours regarding Neymar and Mbappe's fractured relationship but this incident proved normalcy has been restored once again. But despite their reunion, PSG failed to make it count in the French top tier. They were on course for a victory as a Neymar wondergoal provided them with a lead but a last-gasp goal from Folarin Balogun denied them an outright victory.

During practice, Neymar netted a thunderous freekick to the top left corner as the goalkeeper stood in his position. As the camera panned towards Mbappe, the French forward appeared to be awestruck by his fellow player's efforts. Thierry Henry who was on the pitchside with the broadcaster team as a pundit burst into cheeky laughter as he seemed to have enjoyed the rapport between the two.

🤣 Impressionné, Kylian Mbappé ?



La réaction incroyable du Français sur le coup franc de Neymar à l'échauffement ! #PrimeVideoLigue1 I #Ligue1UberEats pic.twitter.com/KFojGnd0Zn — Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) January 29, 2023

Mbappe is leading the goalscoring charts with 13 goals while Neymar is in the second spot with 12 goals. PSG haven't been at their best in the recent past as they are just three points adrift of second-placed Lens. With the latter dropping points, Mbappe's team had the chance to extend their lead at the top to five points but a lack of creativity held them aback. They will now face Montpellier in the Ligue 1 in their next match as they will try to get back to winning ways.