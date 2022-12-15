Kylian Mbappe's Tweet On 'back To Back World Cup Final' For France Breaks The Internet

23-year-old footballer Kylian Mbappe has played a key role in France’s bid to defend their title at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. On Wednesday night, France earned a 2-0 victory over Morocco to qualify for the summit clash of the ongoing tournament. While Mbappe didn’t score for France in the semifinal against Morocco, he is going head-to-head with Argentine captain Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot at the marquee event with five goals each.

Meanwhile, Mbappe took to his official Twitter handle after the semifinal win and shared his thoughts on making it to consecutive FIFA World Cup finals. It is pertinent to mention that France became the first nation since Brazil in 2002 to reach back-to-back World Cup finals. Referring to this fact, Mbappe posted a six-word tweet, that read, “BACK TO BACK WORLD CUP FINAL”.

Kylian Mbappe's tweet sets Internet ablaze

Responding to the youngster's tweet, users seemed ecstatic about the fact that Mbappe will now face the great Messi in the summit clash of the tournament. “Messi will own you,” an Argentine fan wrote. At the same time, few fans mentioned that Mbappe should let Messi win the World Cup, as it might be his final appearance at the prestigious tournament. Other fans said that the Frenchman should pick the World Cup for the sake of Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi will own you pic.twitter.com/N106JqeLDZ — 𝑺/𝒐 𝑳𝒆 𝒇𝒍𝒆𝒎 🇲🇦🇦🇷 (@Benzladenn_) December 14, 2022

You won 1 already… let Messi win this one too eje — Talented🏀🏀🏀 🇳🇬 🇿🇦 🇦🇷 (@TalentedFBG) December 14, 2022

DO IT FOR HIM 😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/y2cMAqDOcK — Aya 🦉 (@aya__R7) December 14, 2022

I saw it coming @KMbappe congratulations in advance 😁😁https://t.co/kZMIJ4tus3 — Octavio CFC (@JohnsonOctavio2) December 15, 2022

Congratulations young King. Good to see you’re learning from Cristiano your idol. Keep the fire burning. Goodluck on Sunday — UG 🇫🇷 (@UgwunnaEjikem) December 14, 2022

Endeavour to tweet this again on sunday night without the last word 🤝 — Yom🦟👨‍🍳 (@YomY0m_) December 14, 2022

Kylian please let messi win this time 😢 — سيف (@Pochitteno) December 14, 2022

Kylian Mbappe - The rising star of global football

Mbappe became a worldwide superstar by leading the French team to a World Cup title in Russia four years ago in 2018. France is currently looking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup gold. They will be up against Messi-led Argentina in the summit clash on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium.

Meanwhile, Argentina is eyeing to add the third overall World Cup title to their tally, as it is to be the final World Cup appearance for the Argentine great Messi. They claimed their place in the World Cup final after clinching an ecstatic 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday night. While both countries now fight for the prestigious title on Sunday, football fans also await to watch who among Messi and Mbappe will end up winning the Golden Boot award.