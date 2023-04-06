La Liga Table: Updated Standings And Points Table As Champions League Race Heats Up

La Liga Table: Matchday 28 of the La Liga 2022-23 season features a total of three high-octane regional derby matches. While live action from matchday 28 kicks off on Friday night with the match between Sevilla and Celta Vigo at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, a total of four fixtures will be played on Friday night. At the same time, the regional rivalry matches will kick off on Sunday with the match between Real Betis and Cadiz.

Rayo Vallecona are gearing up to face rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday night, while Barcelona take on Girona a day later. As on April 6, 2023, Barcelona lead the La Liga 2022-23 points table with 71 points to their credit, courtesy of 23 wins, two draws, and two losses so far this season. Real Madrid are second in the standings with 59 points after winning 18, losing four, and drawing five games in 27 matches.

UEFA Champions League quarter-finals begins on April 12

It is worth noting that Madrid are the only team to be in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 race. Madrid are scheduled to face Chelsea in the Champions League leg 1 quarter-final match on April 13. Coming back to the Spanish league, here’s a look at the La Liga 2022-23 points table, as on April 6.

La Liga 2022-23: La Liga points table ahead of Matchday 28

ALSO READ | UEFA Champions League Draw: Chelsea Vs Real Madrid As UCL Quarter-final Fixtures Announces

La Liga Matchday28: Focus shifts to three regional derbies in La Liga 2022-23

Real Betis vs Cadiz: The regional derby action on matchday 28, will kick off on Sunday, April 9, as Real Betis host fellow Andalusian side Cadiz at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Real Betis are currently fifth in the Spanish league standings with 45 points, while Cadiz is down at the 15th spot with 28 points. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 PM IST on Sunday.

Rayo Vallecona vs Atletico Madrid: Fans are also excited to witness the Madrid derby between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico de Madrid. Atletico Madrid head into the match on the back of four-straight wins, as the third-placed team in the points table with 54 points. Rayo Valleona are eighth in the standings with 37 points,

FC Barcelona vs Girona FC: Current table toppers Barcelona will face their Catalan rival Girona in their final home game of the round on Monday night. While Barca leads the La Liga points table with 71 points to their credit, Girona are 10 places behind with 34 points. The match is scheduled to begin at the Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday, April 11 at 12:30 AM IST.