La Liga's 2023/24 Schedule Announced, Barcelona To Begin Title Defence Against Getafe

Why you’re reading this: La Liga has officially announced the fixtures for the upcoming 2023–2024 season and fans are in for an exciting start as FC Barcelona, the reigning champions, will begin their title defence with an away match against Getafe CF in Madrid. The schedule includes the tentative dates for the season's biggest games, as well as the opening weekend and the final day fixtures.

3 things you need to know

La Liga has existed since 1929

Real Madrid have won the most (35) La Liga

Barcelona have won 27 La Liga titles

What are the most awaited matches of the La Liga 2023-24?

Last season we saw Barcelona comfortably clinch the league title, finishing 10 points ahead of their arch-rivals, Real Madrid. Under the management of former player Xavi, Barcelona secured their first title victory in his debut season as a coach.

Barca's opening match will take place at the Estadio San Mames in Bilbao against Getafe CF, while Real Madrid, led by manager Carlo Ancelotti, will strive to reclaim the title from their fiercest rivals as they kick off their campaign at home against Athletic Club in Bilbao.

The third-placed Atletico Madrid club, which ended just one point behind Real Madrid, will look to once more put up a fight against the top two teams' domination. The Wanda Metropolitan Stadium will play host to Granada to kick off Diego Simeone's team's campaign.

The most anticipated fixtures for La Liga fans are undoubtedly the El Clasico matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Last season's encounters provided thrilling moments, including a last-minute winner from Franck Kessie that ultimately sealed the title for Barcelona. However, Madrid gained redemption by defeating Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semifinal and later went on to win the title.

In the upcoming season, the first Clasico will be held in Barcelona on October 29th, followed by the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 29th, 2024. The latter match falls in the middle of a challenging European knockout schedule and will carry added significance late in the league season, making it a date to mark on the calendar.

Real Madrid will also be cautious of Atletico Madrid, who will be determined to secure their third La Liga title under Diego Simeone. The matches between these Madrid rivals have been intense affairs, with Atletico receiving a red card in each of the last three encounters, highlighting the passion involved.

Other notable fixtures in La Liga include the Seville derby, known as El Gran Derbi, contested between Sevilla and Real Betis. The matches are scheduled for November 12th and April 28th. Sevilla, who won the Europa League last season but had a disappointing domestic campaign, will be looking to improve their league performance.

The Basque derby between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad is another highly anticipated clash. Sociedad finished in the top 6 last season and will be aiming to challenge the traditional top three. The first derby will be held in San Sebastian on October 1st, while the return leg will take place in Bilbao on January 13th.

What are fixtures for the opening week of the La Liga 2023-24?

Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid vs Granada

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna

Sevilla vs Valencia

Las Palmas vs Mallorca

Getafe vs Barcelona

Villarreal vs Real Betis

Real Sociedad vs Girona

Cádiz vs Alavés

What are the closing week fixtures for La Liga 2023-24?

Almería vs Cádiz

Celta Vigo vs Valencia

Getafe vs Mallorca

Girona vs Granada

Osasuna vs Villarreal

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Club

Real Sociedad vs Atlético de Madrid

Sevilla vs Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Real Betis

Las Palmas vs Alavés

Fans of football will be hoping for a thrilling conclusion to the season, and the games on the final day offer excitement. Barcelona will play at Sevilla, Real Betis will visit Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, while Real Sociedad will host Atletico Madrid. The final day might provide amazing drama and serve as a fitting capstone to another fantastic La Liga season if the title battle is still unclear.