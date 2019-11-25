LaLiga Matchday 14 Review: Real Madrid Keep Pace With Barcelona In Title Race, Bale Booed

After wrapping up the final round of the Euro 2020 qualifiers, the LaLiga sides return to action in Spain this weekend for Matchday 14. The top three of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla all registered victories this weekend as they strengthened their position on the LaLiga table. Only five points separate sixth-placed Real Sociedad from the top two of Barcelona and Real Madrid after LaLiga Matchday 14.

LaLiga results Matchday 14: Real Madrid

Real Madrid returned to action after Gareth Bale's controversial Wales banner incident on international duty. The Welshman was booed by the home supporters when he came on for Rodrygo just after the hour mark, owing to his celebrations with a "Wales. Golf. Real Madrid. In that order" banner after Wales' 2-0 win over Hungary in the Euro 2020 qualifiers. Nevertheless, Real Madrid registered a 3-1 victory over sixth-placed Real Sociedad courtesy goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Luka Modric to keep pace with LaLiga leaders Barcelona. Los Blancos now sit second behind Barcelona on goal difference.

LaLiga results Matchday 14: Barcelona

Barcelona had to stage a comeback against bottom-placed Leganes as the league leaders conceded an early goal to chase the game. Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal came up with the goods in the second half as Barcelona battled to a 2-1 victory against a side battling relegation in LaLiga. The win against Leganes sees Barcelona sit top of the LaLiga table. The league leaders edge rivals Real Madrid on the slim margin of goal difference and can ill afford a slip up in LaLiga with Real Madrid and Sevilla breathing down their necks.

Leo Messi now leads the way for assists in #LaLigaSantander. 👽



Can he beat his total of 13 from last season? 🎁 pic.twitter.com/Zzzjp3juox — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) November 24, 2019

LaLiga results: Atletico Madrid

With the top three of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla registering victories on Matchday 14, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid could only manage a draw against Granada at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes. Atletico Madrid took the lead at the hour mark when Renan Lodi put Los Rojiblancos ahead. However, just seven minutes later Granada equalized through German Sanchez to leave Atletico Madrid ruing an opportunity to leapfrog Sevilla into third on the LaLiga table.

The LaLiga table is starting to take shape after Matchday 14. Barcelona and Real Madrid sit on top of the table. However, both sides have played one game lesser than the other teams in LaLiga. With the El Clasico scheduled for next month, the title hopes of one of the two sides could take a beating at the Camp Nou in mid-December when Barcelona play hosts to Real Madrid.

