West Ham Vs Tottenham Player Ratings, Match Result After Jose Mourinho's Return

Tottenham Hotspur got back to winning ways as they registered a 3-2 away win against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday, November 23. What made the win even special for the visitors was the fact that it was new coach Jose Mourinho's first match in charge of Tottenham in the Premier League after being appointed earlier in the week after Mauricio Pochettino's sacking. Early goals from Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura gave the North Londoners an advantage heading into the second half. Harry Kane scored the third goal in the 49th minute but from there onwards, it was all West Ham who piled pressure on Jose Mourinho and Co. West Ham United pulled one back as Michail Antonio scored in the 73rd minute. The East Londoners pushed hard for win as Sebastian Haller in the dying minutes of the stoppage time. Here are the player ratings from the West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho names first starting XI as Tottenham Hotspur coach

West Ham vs Tottenham player ratings

West Ham United

Goalkeeper

Roberto - 5/10

Defenders

Ryan Fredericks - 6/10

Pedro Ogbonna - 6/10

Issa Diop - 5/10

Aaron Cresswell - 5/10

Midfielder

Declan Rice - 6/10

Mark Noble - 5/10

Robert Snodgrass - 6/10

Felipe Anderson - 5/10

Andriy Yarmolenko - 6/10

Forward

Sebastian Haller -7/10

Tottenham Hotspur

Goalkeeper

Gazzaniga - 6/10

Defender

Aurier - 6/10

Alderweireld - 7/10

Sanchez - 6/10

Davies - 7/10

Midfielder

Dier - 6/10

Winks - 6/10

Son - 8/10

Dele Alli - 6/10

Lucas - 7/10

Forward

Harry Kane - 8/10

West Ham vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho earns first three points with Tottenham

Plenty of positives. A lot of hard work ahead.



✊ A massive three points though to get us up and running under Jose Mourinho! #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/EDSZ8ynaqT — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 23, 2019

Tottenham's win over West Ham takes them to 6th in the Premier League 2019-20 table and have registered 17 points so far. Jose Mourinho and his Spurs side next play in the UEFA Champions League against Olympiacos.

