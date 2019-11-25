Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad FC: Goal-shy Hosts Look To Register First Win

Wooden spooners Chennaiyin FC get ready to welcome ninth-placed Hyderabad FC at the Marina Arena on Monday, November 25 (7:30 PM IST). Both sides have made stuttering starts to the ISL 2019-20 season and the statistics surrounding both teams do not paint a pretty picture of their season so far either. After four games in the ISL and over 360 minutes of action, Chennaiyin FC have failed to find the net in the ISL so far. Their opponents for the night, Hyderabad FC have conceded the most number of goals this season, thus earning the dubious tag of the leakiest defence in the ISL.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC preview

Chennaiyin FC's dismal start to the 2019-20 ISL season will be familiar territory for new signing Lucian Goian. The Romanian defender made the switch from Mumbai City FC to Chennaiyin FC this season. However, Mumbai City FC made a similar start to the ISL season last time around when they managed to register just one win in their first four games in the league.

Chennaiyin FC secured the ISL title in head coach John Gregory's first season in charge. However, after the loss to Bengaluru FC (who were also their opponents when they won the ISL for the second time), John Gregory appeared apprehensive about his abilities as a manager. With no goals to show for the team after four games so far, there will be no better opportunity for the two-time ISL champions to open their goalscoring account than against a team that has the worst defensive record in the ISL so far.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC team news

Hyderabad FC head coach Phil Brown is wary of the threat Chennaiyin FC pose ahead of their fifth game in the ISL. The Hyderabad FC manager said that Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory is like a "caged, wounded animal". One can say that considering that he led Chennaiyin FC to their second ISL triumph in his first season in charge. Phil Brown has just one major absentee in his squad. Adil Khan, who picked up an injury during the international break, will be out of action for the game against Chennaiyin FC. The Hyderabad FC manager said that all of his foreign players are fit and available for selection. He added that there are a number of players pushing for a start against Chennaiyin FC on Monday night. Meanwhile, Jeje Lalpekhlua will continue to miss out for Chennaiyin FC with the Indian striker still recovering from a knee injury.

