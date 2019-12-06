LaLiga Matchday 16 Preview: Barcelona Take On Real Mallorca; Real Madrid Host Espanyol

This weekend will be Matchday 16 of the Spanish LaLiga. Lionel Messi will most likely be presented with the Ballon d'Or ahead of Barcelona's showdown with Real Mallorca. Here is the preview for the upcoming LaLiga fixtures. There are some important games in store for football fans.

Also Read | Luis Figo Criticises LaLiga's Decision To Reschedule El Clasico

LaLiga: Lionel Messi - Can the G.O.A.T shine against Real Mallorca?

Leo #Messi is the paradigm of Heisenberg's uncertainty principle — you can never know both exactly where 𝘢𝘯𝘥 how quickly he will go right past you and score. pic.twitter.com/ENkrIDTuU6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 5, 2019

Lionel Messi take on Real Mallorca on Matchday 16 of the LaLiga over the weekend. The Blaugrana lead the league standings with 31 points from 14 games and will hope to hold onto that over the coming weekend. LaLiga big shots Barcelona are level on points with Real Madrid.

Also Read | Chelsea transfer ban reduced after successful appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport

LaLiga: Villarreal host Los Rojiblancos

Villareal will take on a hurting Atletico Madrid side who are reeling from a 0-1 loss to Barcelona. That loss put a huge dent in Atletico Madrid's title hopes. Diego Simeone will hope that Atletico Madrid can get back to winning ways by securing three points against mid-table Villarreal.

Also Read | Inter Milan vs Roma live streaming details, updates and team news

Will Real Madrid end up at the top of the table this weekend?

Los Blancos will most likely be without the services of Marcelo and Eden Hazard for the next week or so. Real Madrid host RCD Espanyol on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Will Zinedine Zidane's side reach the summit of the table if Barcelona fail to win?

Also Read | FC Barcelona Tweets Out Poster For Proposed Messi Movie After His Sixth Ballon D'Or Win

LaLiga: Real Betis face a tough challenge against Athletic Club

Real Betis have recovered well after a disastrous start to the LaLiga season. They find themselves at the 12th spot in the LaLiga table behind Levante. Nabil Fekir and Co. take on Athletic Club at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Athletic Club have had a fantastic season and will look to maintain their current three-match winning streak in the LaLiga.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua believes Harry Kane will thrash Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in boxing