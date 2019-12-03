FC Barcelona Tweets Out Poster For Proposed Messi Movie After His Sixth Ballon D'Or Win

Considered one of the best players to have graced the game of football, FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi on Tuesday bagged yet another, Ballon d'Or upping his total count to six. The Argentine is the only one to have bagged the award six times surpassed rival Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo who has won the award five times. In response to another win for Messi, club FC Barcelona, took to Twitter to propose a poster of a movie based on the club hero. The poster was with reference to Steven Spielberg's iconic sci-fi movie E.T. and sported the six Ballon d'Or's Messi has won so far.

🎬 This is 𝘰𝘶𝘳 proposal for a Leo #Messi movie poster.



💬 Do you have one? If so, post it below! (The most creative one gets a 🔁)

Wishes pour in for the G.O.A.T

As Leo Messi bagged the Ballon d'Or, wishes poured in for the Barcelona striker. Previous year winner, Luka Modric shared a heartwarming picture of the two and captioned it, "Sports and football are not just about winning, they’re also about respect for your teammates and rivals." English football icon David Beckham also congratulated Messi on his win. Fellow teammate, Antoinne Greizmann also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Lionel Messi.

But in particular for Leo Messi https://t.co/zWdEqrDCxY — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 2, 2019

El Balon de Leo ⚽ pic.twitter.com/qlhStUcKtC — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) December 2, 2019

Sports and football are not just about winning, they’re also about respect for your teammates and rivals. 🤝 #BallonDOr pic.twitter.com/0AvmMdrya1 — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) December 2, 2019

'Records are meant to be broken'

When asked about his thoughts on winning the accolade for the sixth time, Messi remarked that it was unimaginable for him to win one, let alone six. He said that he felt it is a joy to win the Ballon d'Or six times and he is proud of it. The Argentine further added, he does not know which player will win the Ballon d’Or more than him, but someone will definitely overtake him. The Barcelona striker was quick to exclaim that records are meant to be broken.

