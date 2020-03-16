LaLiga Season Could Be Cancelled Due To Coronavirus, Admits President Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has reportedly hinted that the 2019-20 LaLiga season could be over due to the coronavirus outbreak in Spain and the rest of Europe. LaLiga is suspended till April 4 as a part of of a wider shutdown in Spain to combat the outbreak of COVID-19. However, Javier Tebas noted that 'this week remains important as some key decisions could be by the major league across Europe'.

LaLiga cancelled? Javier Tebas addresses potential outcome

BREAKING | La Liga President Javier Tebas stated: "I think the competition will be canceled. We are waiting for the decision to be made by UEFA on Tuesday."



Employees? "95% of La Liga employees work from home."





In an interview with a Spanish Radio station Cadena Cope, Javier Tebas stated that he has been continuously working with multiple European institutions and Spanish Club presidents. The 57-year-old remains convinced that the pandemic could cause the current season to be cancelled as he was quoted by AS saying "What we are dealing with now is that we are going to end the competition."

LaLiga cancelled: Tebas noted economic damages due to 'coronavirus outbreak'

Javier Tebas further revealed that he has been in contact with Italy, Germany and other league presidents as they are working in tandem to find a way to conclude the current season. Tebas, however, remained particularly bothered by the economic losses the abruption could bring. The 57-year-old insisted that '25% of the season is still left to be played.' The LaLiga president further added that 'the entire budget will have to be reviewed, that is the damage that can occur if the competition is not finished.'

On Sunday, Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay became the first LaLiga player to be tested positive for coronavirus. However, it was subsequently reported that his teammate Eliaquim Mangala also tested positive for the virus and multiple other staffs at Valencia have also contracted the virus.

Javier Tebas addressed the rapid outbreak of coronavirus in LaLiga, reiterating that 95% of the LaLiga and all of the medical facilities are continuously working to contain the outbreak in the league and the country.

LaLiga postponed: LaLiga table at the time of suspension

