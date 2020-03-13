Coronavirus Hits LaLiga: 3 Ways How The Spanish Football Season Can End After Suspension

LaLiga confirmed on Thursday that they have suspended the league until further notice. It was initially decided that the games will be played behind closed doors but later the officials decided to cancel the league until further notice. Real Madrid players have been put under quarantine as one basketball player from their Euro League team tested positive for the Coronavirus disease. It led to the shutdown of the league which sounds like the right decision keeping the health of the players and teams in mind.

Official statement.



LaLiga confirms suspension of the competition for Matchdays 28 and 29.



📝 https://t.co/8PugprnNoP pic.twitter.com/lkAlD64WUA — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 12, 2020

Also Read | Bundesliga Season Could Be Called Off With Rising Cases Of Coronavirus In Germany

The duration of the ban is not clear for now. It might take weeks or months. There are also speculations that the league might just get cancelled if the Coronavirus situation worsens. However, there are three possibilities relating to the future of the on-going season. They are as follows:

Coronavirus live: LaLiga suspended, how the LaLiga season might end

Complete the season Cancel the season End it now / Use the halfway table

Also Read | Coronavirus In Spain: Real Madrid Football And Basketball Teams Placed In Quarantine

LaLiga suspended: How the LaLiga season might end

1. Complete the season



The LaLiga might decide to halt the season for a while and resume LaLiga action only when the Coronavirus threat lowers. There are only 11 games remaining in the season and rescheduling of the league will not be much of a problem. But, resuming LaLiga action completely depends on the longevity of the virus.

Also Read | Liverpool Keeper Adrian Sends Message To Fans After Champions League Howler Vs Atletico

2. Cancel the season

Cancelling the entire season is a high possibility if the Coronavirus situation is not solved soon. There will be no winners or relegations. Promotions from lower divisions will also not be an option if the season cancels.

3. End it now/Use the halfway table

It might so happen that LaLiga officials might just end the season and declare the winners looking at the current points table. If that happens Barcelona will be crowned as the winners as they are leading the points table by 2 points.

It might take some time for LaLiga to come up with a firm decision.

Also Read | Champions League, Europa League Set To Get Suspended Immediately: Reports