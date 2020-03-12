LaLiga Suspended Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Real Madrid Training Ground Under Lockdown

Footballing action in La Liga has been suspended for the next two weeks due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Spain. The news comes after Real Madrid quarantined their squad for two weeks after a member of the Real Madrid basketball team was tested for the COVID-19 virus. Real Madrid avoided training on Thursday and the LaLiga suspended all activities for the next two weeks.

LaLiga suspended: LaLiga suspended for two weeks due to Coronavirus in Spain

Official statement.



LaLiga confirms suspension of the competition for Matchdays 28 and 29.



LaLiga suspended: Coronavirus in Spain forces Sevilla vs Roma, Inter vs Getafe postponement; Barcelona vs Napoli might be affected

The cases of Coronavirus in Spain have significantly increased over the past few days and it is one of the worst affected countries in Europe. The Coronavirus outbreak has already affected football in Spain, with the Valencia vs Atlanta Champions League match played behind closed doors. The Barcelona vs Napoli clash was also scheduled to be played without fans, but now it seems that the encounter might be postponed after LaLiga suspended all football activity for two weeks. UEFA also announced that the Sevilla vs Roma and Inter Milan vs Getafe matches were delayed due to travel restrictions by Spanish authorities.

LaLiga suspended: LaLiga second Top 5 league to suspend action, Bundesliga might follow suit

There will be massive financial consequences after LaLiga suspended the matches for two weeks. The football leagues in Spain are likely to resume in the first week of April and the clubs could face close to a month away from the pitch considering the international break scheduled in April. LaLiga said in an official statement that the Real Madrid coronavirus case meant that the league had to take precautionary measures and it suspended the next two matchdays. LaLiga is the second among the top five leagues in Europe to postpone football matches due to the Coronavirus outbreak after Italy, and Bundesliga soon might follow suit after a Hannover 96 player tested positive for the deadly virus.

