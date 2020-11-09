LaLiga's Real Sociedad Latest Team To Mock Donald Trump Over US Elections 'Stop The Count'

The LaLiga charts have a new leader this time around. The competition which has often witnessed the dominance of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid is currently being led by Real Sociedad. Imanol Alguacil's men beat Granda 2-0 to extend their lead at the top, following which the club's Twitter handle took a cheeky jibe at Donald Trump, who recently lost out on a second presidential term to Democrat candidate Joe Biden as per the US Elections 2020 results.

Donald Trump Stop the Count tweet imitated by Real Sociedad

Nacho Monreal bagged the opener for Real Sociedad in the 22nd minute of the clash, followed by a second goal from Mikel Oyarbazal from the spot. Granada failed to cut down the two-goal deficit despite Robin le Normand receiving a red card in the 86th minute. Real Sociedad succeeded in maintaining their firm hold over the LaLiga points table on Matchday 9.

Following the victory, Real Sociedad's Twitter handle mocked US President Trump. During the initial counting of the electoral votes, Trump saw himself trailing against Biden. The president went on to level allegations of fraud in the elections and urged the authorities to 'stop the count' in one of his tweets.

Southampton first club to mock Trump after US elections 2020 results

The tweet has since become a troll weapon online. Trump has been mocked from several quarters for his lack of trust in the election process. Real Sociedad are no exception. The club's Twitter handle tweeted an image of the LaLiga points table with a caption that read: "STOP THE COUNT!"

STOP THE COUNT pic.twitter.com/rS94knWEhO — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 6, 2020

However, Real Sociedad aren't the only club to mock Trump. Earlier on Saturday, Premier League outfit Southampton also took a similar swipe at the US President. The Saints led the Premier League table, although briefly, but the happiness on leading the league saw the club mock Trump with the "STOP THE COUNT!" tweet.

Real Sociedad play Cadiz after the international break

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are on a five-game unbeaten streak in the Spanish top flight following the victory against Granada. The leaders have bagged 20 points from eight games, more than the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Real Sociedad will play Cadiz in LaLiga on November 22 following the conclusion of the international break.

Image courtesy: Real Sociedad Twitter