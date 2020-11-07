LaLiga Chief Tebas Earned €3.44m In Salaries, Bonuses The Previous Season Despite Lockdown

The coronavirus spread and the resultant knockdown had a detrimental impact on the footballing world, with almost every club accruing hefty financial losses during the previous season and LaLiga clubs are no exceptions. But, a startling report has claimed that LaLiga chief Javier Tebas earned a massive amount in salaries and bonuses amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Javier Tebas salary, estimated at €2.1m with bonuses amounting to €1.33m

According to a report by El Confidencial, Tebas' earnings did not suffer any major hit despite the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The controversial LaLiga chief earned a fixed salary estimated at €2.1 million. Besides, he also pocketed €1.33 million in various bonuses at a time when footballers were undertaking pay cuts.

Estuve muy a gusto en la @uchceu el pasado lunes, gran proyecto de formación en universidad llena de valores.#SOMOSCEU https://t.co/hmkhuhpXbB — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) October 29, 2020

The Spanish top competition was brought to an abrupt halt for a period spanning more than 100 days, beginning March. Almost every club were forced to lower their salaries, with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona also agreeing to pay cuts to help the clubs during struggling times.

Javier Tebas net worth estimated between €1-5 million?

Interestingly, the figure of €3.44 million sees a 36 per cent surge in the Javier Tebas salary, as compared to the previous remuneration. Besides, the salary hike could be comprehended to the television contract agreement with Telefonica and Mediapro. The LaLiga chief also paid a loan amounting to €1.8 million that he took from LFP.

Tebas was appointed the LaLiga chief in 2013. Ironically, his salary stood at a mere €348,123 seven years back. Besides, the remuneration across LaLiga's top management has shot up by a massive figure of €6.21 million. The report suggests a 30 per cent increase from the €4.83 million worth remuneration the previous season. Although no accurate figures are put out, Celebs Age Wiki estimate the Javier Tebas net worth between €1 to €5 million.

Javier Tebas career brief

Tebas is a lawyer by profession and has represented numerous football clubs in his legal career. The 58-year-old also played a key role in the establishment of a new law firm that specialised in the world of sports. Since his appointment in 2013, LaLiga has reported a reduced debt to the treasury, while the league's revenue has also shot up significantly.

Image courtesy: LaLiga.com