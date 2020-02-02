Lampard Makes Promise To Olivier Giroud After Failed Inter Milan Transfer

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that Olivier Giroud will get opportunities to prove himself at Stamford Bridge if he commits himself to the training sessions after missing out on a move to Inter Milan in the January transfer window. According to reports, Giroud is not happy owing to his limited game time under Lampard and is wanting to confirm his place in the French National team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Limited game time could damage Giroud's Euro 2020 chances

The France international was part of the National team at the FIFA World Cup but his limited game time might damage his chances of featuring in the Euro 2020. According to reports, the forward has not played since the end of November with Lampard choosing Tammy Abraham as his first-choice striker. The Chelsea manager had previously stated that he will allow Giroud to leave provided the club finds a suitable replacement.

According to reports, the 33-year-old striker was forced to miss out on a potential move despite transfer links to Lazio, Inter Milan, Newcastle United and Tottenham. According to reports, Spurs were keen to sign the French striker on a temporary basis to fill in for the injured Harry Kane. After refusing Giroud to leave Chelsea, Lampard did not include in the matchday squad against Leicester City on February 1.

Lampard justified his decision of leaving out Giroud by stating that the striker had been subject to immense criticism and said that it was just a case of travelling to the King Power Stadium without him. He further added that if the striker shows his dedication in training sessions, then he is bound to get opportunities to play for the club.

Giroud frustrated after Inter Milan back out

Multiple reports claimed that Olivier Giroud was frustrated after Inter Milan did not make a move to sign in the January transfer window. The Serie-A club has recently signed the likes of Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen. The club signed Christian Eriksen for 17 million pounds and that may be the reason why the club was unable to make a move for the world cup winner.

Christian Eriksen joins Inter Milan for £17m



Tottenham Record (all comps)

305 apps

69 goals

82 assists@premierleague record since debut in Sept 2013 (PL rank in brackets)

5️⃣7️⃣1️⃣ Chances created (1st)

6️⃣2️⃣ Assists (1st)

2️⃣3️⃣ Goals outside box (1st)

8️⃣ Free-kick goals (1st) pic.twitter.com/Yx7wOEA6fY — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 28, 2020

(with inputs from agencies)