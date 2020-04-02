Leeds United Manager Marcelo Bielsa Reportedly Threatened Ultras With Hand Grenade

Argentina-born manager Marcelo Bielsa has been around in the world of football for a long, long time. The current Leeds United boss began his managerial career at Newell's Old Boys in Argentina, the same club he represented during his short career as a football player. A recent story emerged of how Marcelo Bielsa threatened NWB Ultras with a rather unique but dangerous weapon - a hand grenade.

Also Read | Ligue 1 and Napoli accept Top Goals Challenge ft. Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi

Leeds United news

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa taking a pay cut amid coronavirus pandemic

Leeds United's players, coaches and senior management have volunteered to take a wage deferral to safeguard the jobs of non-football staff at the club. Great gesture. 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/zLyaIPUY5D — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 26, 2020

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti snubs Cristiano Ronaldo from all-time XI of players he has managed

The new book 'El Loco' based on Argentinian football manager Marcelo Bielsa was recently released. The former Marseille and Lille LOSC manager had famously claimed that he “dies after each defeat”. Marcelo Bielsa was prepared to do the same when some ultras came to his residence after his team Newell’s Old Boys lost 6-0 to San Lorenzo in the Copa Libertadores back in 1992.

There were reportedly about twenty of the ultras demanding Bielsa come out and face them. Marcelo Bielsa came out holding a hand grenade and told them 'If you don’t go now, I will pull the pin', after which the group of ultras dispersed. In an interview with Kaiser magazine one fan was quoted as saying, "The madness sparkled in his eyes. Nobody could look at Bielsa, only at the grenade in his hand. We imagined he would face us with a shotgun, not a grenade."

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy announces 20% pay cut for all

Leeds United news

Who are the top five Leeds United managers in the club's history?

Top 5 #LUFC managers based on win percentage:



5⃣ Simon Grayson

🗣️ 169 games

📊 49.70% wins



4⃣ David O'Leary

🗣️ 203 games

📊 49.75% wins



3⃣ Gary McAllister

🗣️ 50 games

📊 50% wins



2⃣ Don Revie

🗣️ 740 games

📊 53.24% wins



1⃣ Marcelo Bielsa

🗣️ 91 games

📊 53.85% wins pic.twitter.com/H6nCPq9VwX — LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) March 17, 2020

Also Read | Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa to finalize Poveda transfer as Man City agree to deal

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani was in talks with striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January

Leeds United's owner on his search for a striker last January:



"I spoke more concretely with Zlatan. He could give us a decisive push but he decided to go Milan. He was very honest and transparent with me."



On whether he would talk with Zlatan again in the summer: "It depends" pic.twitter.com/pojEdZMsiA — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 25, 2020

Also Read | Leeds United takeover closer than ever after PSG owners agree $148 million deal: Report