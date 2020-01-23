Leeds United Manager Marcelo Bielsa To Finalize Poveda Transfer As Man City Agree To Deal

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly agreed a deal with Premier League rivals Manchester City to sign striker Ian Carlo Poveda as the Championship club seeks to make their first signing of the January transfer window. According to reports, he had been deciding between Leeds United and Torino F.C. but has chosen Elland Road as his preferred decision.

Leeds wants to sign a striker

According to reports, Leeds United has been wanting to sign a striker after Eddie Nketiah's loan deal from Arsenal was cut short. The Leeds United manager has reportedly been eyeing Watford's Andre Fray and Southampton's Che Adams but a deal has failed to materialise between the concerned parties.

According to reports, Leeds have finalised a deal with Manchester City for Poveda and a contract is set to be inked before the end of January. The 19-year-old striker's contract is set to run out in the summer and reports suggest that City has decided not to renew his contract. Manchester City is keen to sell the young striker in January in order to not miss out on a potential transfer fee or Poveda could leave the Etihad for free in the summer.

Started his career with the La Masia academy

Ian Poveda has played for England under five different age group categories. He recently played for England under-20 and has also played for the Under 16s, 17s, 18s and 19s. The striker started his football career with Barcelona's La Masia academy in the year 2012 before going on to play for Brentford's youth team in the year 2014. He signed for Manchester City in 2016. He made one senior appearance for City in their semi-final Carabao Cup match against Burton Albion.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) owners are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal for the takeover of Leeds United. It is reported that the deal might amount up to £120 million. Qatari Sports Investments (QSI), which owns PSG, are closing in on a deal (which is estimated to be worth at least £120 million) to secure a stake in the Yorkshire club. The completion of this deal would then allow them to complete the takeover of Leeds United if they are promoted to the Premier League in the coming season.

(with inputs from agencies)