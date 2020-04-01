Leeds United Takeover Closer Than Ever After PSG Owners Agree $148 Million Deal: Report

Paris Saint Germain's owners are reportedly closing on a deal for the takeover of Championship club Leeds United. Qatar Sports Investments led by Nasser Al-Khelaifi is believed to be in constant touch with Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani for quite some time as both parties are looking to sign a deal to complete the Leeds United takeover formalities.

Leeds United takeover: PSG owners in advanced negotiations?

90min broke the news on Tuesday stating QSI and Nasser al-Khelaifi looked at several Premier League sides before focusing on Leeds United takeover to expand their portfolio in the UK. It is further reported the Nasser al-Khelaifi believes the Yorkshire club has the potential to be one of the elites in the Premier League and with the right kind investment they could well be challenging for the top honours in England.

Leeds United takeover for £120 million ($148 million)

GET IN



After months of speculation, the Qatar Sports Investments takeover of Leeds United could be coming to its conclusion.

QSI would like to expand its portfolio into English football QSI chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi with a deal likely to be in the range of €135 million. — Nige Co (@CashCow156) March 31, 2020

Also Read | PSG Owners And Nasser Al-Khelaifi Charged With Criminal Offences In Switzerland

Leeds United Takeover: £120 million deal being negotiated

Multiple reports have suggested that a potential Leeds United takeover would be close to the £120 million ($148 million) mark. While the two parties are reportedly close to agreeing to a deal, the Leeds United owner wanted to keep the news under the wraps as they wanted to avoid any distractions to their push for promotion to the Premier League this season.

When the Premier League and the Championship were suspended due to coronavirus outbreak, Leeds United were top of England' second-tier, one point clear of second-place West Bromwich Albion.

Also Read | PSG Owners And President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Quizzed By Swiss Authorities On Fresh Bribery Allegations

Leeds United takeover: Leeds United history

Back in the 60s and 70s, Leeds United were among the best sides in the UK. They won the First Division (now known as Premier League) thrice in 1969, 1974 and 1992. Among other domestic trophies, Leeds have an FA Cup and a League Cup in their trophy cabinet.

Financial instability led to their exit from the Premier League and they have not made a return to the Premier League since the 2003/04 season. Despite being away from the top-flight for almost 16 years, it is believed Nasser al-Khelaifi sees a sleeping giant in Leeds, whom he could help realise their potential. Along with Leed's history, the club's hardcore fanbase reportedly attracted QSI.

Also Read | PSG Owners Likely To Go Through Leeds United Takeover Considering Leeds United history

Leeds United takeover and PSG owners' record with PSG

As mentioned above, QSI own French giants PSG. Since taking charge at Paris in 2011, QSI transformed PSG as one of the heavyweights in France and across Europe. While a European title has so far eluded PSG, they lifted the Ligue 1 title six times in the last seven years and are on course lifting their seventh title this season. Since 2011, the Qatari owners managed to attract some of the best talents in football like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Gianluigi Buffon among others.

Also Read | Coronavirus in UK: Premier League Could Resume Season In May To Avoid $929 Million Broadcast Revenue Losses