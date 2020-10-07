Leeds United Have Made And Won The Highest Number Of Tackles In The Premier League So Far

Having secured a Premier League berth after winning the Championship last season, it was expected that Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United would strive hard to succeed in the top flight. After all, Leeds had qualified for the top tier after an unwanted sabbatical that lasted 16 years. The team has been praised for the magnificent work rate on show, with recent stats suggesting that Leeds United have successfully attempted the most tackles in the Premier League heading into the international break.

Eighth in Premier League standings, top side in work rate

Leeds United's incredible work rate against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City is enough to suggest they will attempt to threaten the top six heavyweights in the league. Although the Whites are placed eighth in the Premier League standings amid the international break, they remain the top side when it comes to statistics on work rate.

💬 "We've shown we're prepared for this” Rodrigo chats about getting his first goal and how #LUFC are adapting to Premier League life — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 4, 2020

With four games played in the Premier League, Marcelo Bielsa's side have already attempted and succeeded in 100 tackles, the most in the competition. Leeds United average a spectacular 18 tackles every game. Bielsa's side have pressured their opponents more than any other side in the Premier League.

Leeds United have reclaimed possession the most in the league

Marcelo Bielsa's side could well be termed a powerhouse courtesy of their ball recovery rate. Leeds United have reclaimed possession 252 times - again the most in the competition. Defending Premier League champions Liverpool are the closest rivals in terms of reclaiming possession, with 246 recoveries.

Leeds United, on an average, press their opponent 184 times in a match. Leeds United's sensational display against Man City on Saturday saw them a make a chart-topping 32 tackles. Of the 32 tackles, Marcelo Bielsa's men won 21 tackles. Their performance earned them a point against Pep Guardiola's men.

Man City held by Marcelo Bielsa's men, pushed Liverpool all the way

A similar tactic was on display against Liverpool in the opening game of the competition when they lost out to the Premier League champions 4-3 in a thrilling opener. In that game, Leeds United managed 32 tackles against the Reds. Leeds United will look to follow similar tactics in the Premier League when they come up against Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 20 after the international break.

Image courtesy: Premier League Twitter