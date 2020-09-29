Who Is Michael Cuisance? Leeds United Set To Sign Bayern Midfield Gem for €20 Million

Newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United have made quite the impression this season by winning two of their opening three games of the season. The Whites made big-name signings this summer, including Rodrigo from Valencia and Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad, but might not be finished with their transfer business just yet. Reports have linked Bayern Munich midfield sensation Michael Cuisance to Leeds United, with Marcelo Bielsa's side keen on snapping up the 21-year-old star. With the enigmatic Bielsa looking to seal the deal for Cuisance before transfer deadline day, netizens have been keen to know the answers to 'Who is Michael Cuisance?'

Leeds United transfer news: Who is Michael Cuisance?

Michael Cuisance currently plies his trade at Bayern Munich and has been tipped for success by manager Hansi Flick. The young French midfielder began his senior career with Nancy in 2016 before moving to Borussia Monchengladbach the following year. Cuisance then moved to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of around €10 million (£9m), signing a five-year contract with the Bavarians.

Cuisance made his debut for Bayern on August 29, 2019, replacing Thiago Alcantara in a 6-1 win over Mainz. Due to the availability of star quality midfielders at Bayern's disposal, Cuisance managed to make only nine appearances for Bayern last season, scoring one and assisting one, as Hansi Flick's side won the treble of the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal Cup and Champions League. The midfield gem also came on as a substitute in Bayern's 8-0 win over Schalke on Matchday 1 of the new Bundesliga season.

Leeds United transfer news: Michael Cuisance to Leeds United?

Marcelo Bielsa's side are in the hunt for a new midfielder this summer and according to reports from L’Equipe, Leeds United are 'close' to signing Michael Cuisance before the transfer window shuts on October 5. Cuisance is rated highly by Hansi Flick but the lack of regular football at Bayern has forced the youngster to ponder a move away from the German club. Reports claim that Leeds are now in advanced talks with Bayern over signing Cuisance, with the player agreeing on personal terms and a five-year contract with the Premier League outfit.

Talks progressing between Leeds and Bayern Münich for Michaël Cuisance. Personal terms already agreed. €20m as final fee offered by Leeds to complete the deal. ⚪️ #LUFC #Bayern #transfers https://t.co/WZ8c4TjUH8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

Cuisance, who has represented the French youth national team at various levels, will cost Leeds United around €20 million (£18m). However, it's a bit strange that Bayern are opting to sell Cuisance despite losing Thiago Alcantara and Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Image Credits - Michael Cuisance Instagram