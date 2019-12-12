Leeds United Manager Marcelo Bielsa Fires Warning To Rivals After Win Against Hull City

As Championship club Leeds United went back to the top of the table with a 2-0 victory against Hull City, manager Marcelo Bielsa issued a warning to all the other teams in the Championship. Leeds United has now registered a 10 game winning streak with 7 wins and three draws.

Much deserved win for Leeds United

Bielsa mentioned why Leeds deserved to win the match. He said that in a game of football the prerequisite of counter-attacking is the need of having space, adding that his team always attacked in reduced spaces showcasing a quality display in matches. He further added that his team had delivered 22 crosses in the first half of the match, stating that the first goal was a cut-back before scoring past Hull's goalkeeper. The manager said that Hull had a lot of changes in the match before his team scored the second goal.

Bielsa said that the game was completely different in both the halves. He said that they were really good in the first half but were playing against a team with an interesting style of play. He also said that his team failed to stop a few of Hull's shots but continued their attacking style of play that ultimately sealed a victory for them.

The first half of the match saw both the teams at an equal level. However, Leeds prevailed in the second half when Helder Costa's cross was headed in as an own goal by Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs in the 73rd minute. Right after that, Leeds Goalkeeper stopped a shot taken by Tom Eaves who ultimately failed to grab an equaliser for Hull. This led to the second goal of the match after a counterattack by the Whites.

The second goal was scored by Ezgjan Alioski who came off the bench and scored in the 82nd minute from a tight angle. Leeds United dominated the match with 63 per cent ball possession and 12 goals at the target. Both clubs having only two shots on target.

Leeds United reclaim top spot in the Championship

The 2-0 win saw Leeds replace West Brom at the top of the table. According to reports, Leeds United has the best defensive record in the Championship and have conceded a total of 10 goals in 21 matches this season. Leeds United next play against Cardiff City in a league match to be played at Elland Road on December 14.

(With inputs from agencies)