Cameras Capture Liverpool Fans Chanting 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn' During Champions League Match

As Liverpool qualified for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League with a 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg, people in the stands could be heard screaming the popular chant 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn'. According to reports, cameras covering the match, picked up the chants in the 85th minute as the Reds finished on top in Group E with 13 points.

People support Corbyn

This particular incident prompted reactions on Twitter. One person talked about his colleagues supporting Jeremy Corbyn, adding that how his colleagues felt that the manifesto is brilliant.

I work in Bootle. And yes they are singing that!

The thing is, as I talk with my work colleagues, they support JC , and the Manifesto, they think it and him are Brilliant!

They see Labour discussing their manifesto piece by piece, but BJ only going on about Brexit. — David John Steward (@Steward294) December 10, 2019

Another person said that he was an ardent Manchester United supporter but he hated the Torries more than he hated the Reds.

I’d like this more, but as a lifelong @ManUtd supporter I’m really hoping @LFC lose !

Fair play to the Scousers though - they probably hate the @CONservatives more than they hate us !

And I hate Tories more than I hate Liverpool #YNWA #GTTO — Gus Sette (@SetteGus) December 10, 2019

A person said that such an incident reflected that the language of solidarity could be spoken by people all over the world.

One person said that he did not like the Reds but was now forced to like them for a few minutes.

The above-mentioned incident is not the first time, Liverpool has shown support for Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party. In one of the games, Liverpool supporters were seen standing with a huge banner.

Will remain neutral: Corbyn

Leader of the UK's Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn said that he will remain neutral in the second Brexit poll that he has promised to hold should he become the British Prime Minister in the December 12 general elections. He further added that he will be maintaining a neutral stand in order to carry out the result without any hindrance.

According to reports, the Labour Party plans to renegotiate the deal that was initially formulated between the UK government and the European Union and added that it will aim to table a new deal that will be subject to another Brexit vote.

In reference to the above-mentioned statement, Corbyn stated that the new deal would be a trade deal with the European Union and stated that the new deal will be presented to the UK citizens within a span of six months that will be subject to the results of the general elections According to reports, it is for the first time that he revealed his way of campaigning right when the current Brexit issue is causing a problem for the Labour Party in its working-class voter areas, which has mostly voted for the UK to leave the European Union.

