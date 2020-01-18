Liverpool Have Gone 1000 Days Since Their Last Home Defeat In The Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has successfully managed to build the most lethal Liverpool side of the past two decades. The Mohamed Salah-led side possesses every single quality required to dominate any top team in Europe. Liverpool clinched the 2018-19 Champions League trophy and are very close to grabbing their first Premier League trophy in about 30 years. The Reds have placed themselves on top of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with an invincible record so far. Liverpool are leading by 14 points from defending champions Manchester City. They have a game in hand.

Liverpool are unbeatable in their backyard

Manchester United are the only team to take some points from Liverpool in Premier League this season. Liverpool were halted to a 1-1 draw when they travelled to Old Trafford earlier this season. However, Liverpool are all set to host Manchester United for their Matchday 23 clash in Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is left without many of his key players as Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford are out of the squad due to injuries. To add to Manchester United's sorrow, Liverpool have not lost a single Premier League home game in 1000 days.

Yes, the stats look unbelievable. That's how good Liverpool are in their backyard. Crystal Palace were the last team to beat Liverpool at Anfield on April 23, 2017. Christian Benteke's brace cancelled out Phillippe Coutinho's opener and Crystal Palace managed to take away 3 points from Liverpool. This is an incredible record and it gets better. Liverpool did not lose a single Premier League game in the entire 2019 calendar year. These are just mouthwatering numbers and it indicates that Liverpool are ready to regain their long lost Premier League giant status.

