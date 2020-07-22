Leeds United Transfer News: Edinson Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Targeted By Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United are reportedly plotting stunning moves for big-name forwards in the summer transfer window including Edinson Cavani and AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Marcelo Bielsa's side secured promotion to the Premier League. Leeds United's Italian owner Andrea Radrizzani is determined to make a marquee signing but has admitted that luring Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be a tough task. However, Radizzani believes that a move for former PSG star Edinson Cavani is a greater possibility.

Leeds United transfer news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer rumours

Leeds United sealed promotion to the Premier League over the weekend after 16 years away from England's top division. With the promotion, Marcelo Bielsa and Andrea Radrizzani are still hopeful of a successful Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer in the summer. Leeds were keen on signing Zlatan earlier this year in the January transfer market, but the Swede opted to move to AC Milan instead.

Ibrahimovic thrived in the Premier League with Manchester United, scoring 29 goals in 53 matches across all competitions during his two-year spell at Old Trafford. Ibrahimovic has already scored eight goals and notched up four assists for Milan since his move to the San Siro but the veteran forward is yet to commit his future at the Serie A club for next season. However, Radrizzani explained that the intensity of the Premier League might be too much to handle for the 38-year-old.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed the club made a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January but missed out, now he's set his sights on Edinson Cavani. pic.twitter.com/c8hrfkmf4n — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) July 21, 2020

Leeds United transfer news: Edinson Cavani a prime target for Premier League new boys

Despite the uncertainty around a Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer in the summer, Radrizzani remains optimistic about a move for Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan was released by PSG this summer and the 33-year-old striker is now on the lookout for a new club for next season. Cavani is still available on a free transfer and the Leeds owner remains hopeful of convincing the six-time Ligue 1 champion to make a move to Elland Road.

Cavani scored seven goals in his final season with PSG but the star forward struggled for regular football. At Leeds, Cavani will be expected to play as the main striker under Bielsa. Leeds United will play their last game in the Championship against Charlton on Wednesday night.

