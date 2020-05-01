Emulate Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami's Commitment: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar has cited the example of legendary footballer Chuni Goswami to encourage people to follow lockdown protocol and to maintain law and order. Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar asked the citizens of the state to emulate the legendary footballer amid lockdown.

Emulate legendary footballer Chuni Goswami-example of commitment.Gave 100 percent in all-be it football,cricket or tennis.



Combat Covid-19-give 100%.



Greater vigilance called for as tough times ahead. In relaxation there has to be greater emphasis to Lockdown compliance. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 1, 2020

Dhankhar cited Chuni Goswami as the legendary Indian footballer who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, passed away at the age of 82 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday. Goswami who was a Padmashree and Arjuna awardee was also battling underlying ailments, including sugar, and prostate and nerve problems.

The governor's appeal for greater lockdown compliance comes as the state government has announced a slew of relaxations in the state on Wednesday. The relaxations, however, applicable to only green zones and non-containment areas comes despite the surge in cases across the state.

Moreover, the MHA led Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) which had visited the state for inspection of the lockdown protocol had also accused the state government of not cooperating with the inspection leading to suspicion of the government's handling of COVID-19 crisis.

As on April 30, West Bengal has reported 795 cases of COVID-19 infected patients of which 139 have been cured and discharged whereas 33 have succumbed to the infection even as the nation is nearing the culmination of the countrywide lockdown.