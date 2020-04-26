IMCT Visits Siliguri To Review Lockdown Measures; Accuses Bengal Govt Of Non-cooperation

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Sunday visited a tea plantation factory at New Chumta to review social distancing and lockdown measures at prominent markets in Siliguri. The visit comes amid the ongoing scuffle where the TMC has been locking horns with the Centre on the IMCT's visit to the state. Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien taking a jibe at the central team had stated that it was "India's Most Callous Team" sent to spread the "political virus shamelessly".

Speaking after the visit, Vineet Joshi, IMCT Team Leader for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri & Kalimpong said that the team is still requesting the state government to support the visit. He added that people need to be more serious as they were not wearing masks.

"We're still requesting state govt to come and support us in our visit (to West Bengal), but as of now, they've not been doing it. We aren't getting co-operation from the state. We'll request them again, " said Vineet Joshi.

"People need to be more serious here, not all are wearing masks. Government has to come forward and do more. All of us have to be very careful in our fight against Coronavirus," he added.

IMCT writes to WB Chief Secy

Earlier, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) wrote to the state Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha on Saturday. In a 6-point letter to Sinha, IMCT leader Apurva Chandra made mention of Sinha's ignorance to accompany the IMCT for field visits which stands as a violation to the Home Ministry's order. Chandra also flagged that four letters that have been written to the state government since the IMCT's arrival and no response to those have been received till date.

Through the letter, Chandra has also demanded that the state government clarifies its stand on facilitating the visits of the IMCT and ensuring the safety and security of the team members as also providing information and records to be made clear through written communication.

