LEI Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Live Game Info

Leicester City will play their second game post-coronavirus lockdown against Brighton & Hove Albion FC. The match will be played on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Here is the LEI vs BHA Dream11 prediction, LEI vs BHA Dream11 team news, LEI vs BHA Dream11 top picks, LEI vs BHA Dream11 schedule and LEI vs BHA Dream11 preview.

LEI vs BHA Dream11 prediction: LEI vs BHA Dream11 schedule

Venue: King Power Stadium

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Time: 10.30 PM IST

LEI vs BHA Dream11 prediction: LEI vs BHA Dream11 preview

Leicester City will be hoping to ensure a victory against Brighton FC after an unimpressive game against Watford. Brendan Rodgers' side occupy the third spot on the Premier League points table with 54 points to their credit. Leicester look to increase their lead to seal a Champions League berth next season. Midfielder Dennis Praet is back in the squad, with the rest of the players already at the manager's disposal.

The Foxes are back at King Power Stadium 💪#LeiBha — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 23, 2020

Brighton, on the other hand, are in high spirits after their thrilling victory against Arsenal recently. The Seagulls, placed 15th on the Premier League, look to bag an all-important three points, having managed 32 points so far. In a pre-match presser, manager Graham Potter has confirmed no new injuries, while also hinting at possible rotation.

LEI vs BHA Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LEI vs BHA Dream11 team

Leicester City: Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Kasper Schmeichel, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, Christian Fuchs, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bennett, Wes Morgan, Ayoze Perez, Daniel Amartey, Demarai Gray, Dennis Praet, Hamza Choudhury, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Matty James, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Brighton FC: Mathew Ryan, David Button, Jason Steele, Shane Duffy, Martin Montoya, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Ezequiel Schelotto, Bernardo-Junior, Warren OHora, Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Davy Propper, Aaron Mooy, Leandro Trossard, Jose Izquierdo, Solly March, Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Beram Kayal, Dale Stephens, Steven Alzate, Neal Maupay, Glenn Murray, Aaron Connolly.

LEI vs BHA Dream11 prediction: LEI vs BHA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Ben Chilwell, Lewis Dunk (vc), Ezequiel Schelotto

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Yves Bissouma

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (c), Neal Maupay, Ayoze Perez

LEI vs BHA Dream11 prediction: LEI vs BHA Dream11 top picks

Leicester City: Jamie Vardy, James Maddison

Brighton FC: Neal Maupay, Lewis Dunk

LEI vs BHA Dream11 prediction

Leicester City are the favourites in the game.

Note: The LEI vs BHA Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The LEI vs BHA Dream11 team selection and LEI vs BHA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image courtesy: Leicester City Twitter handle

