Leicester City Lifted The Premier League Trophy OTD In 2016 Marking A Historic Season

Leicester City were touted as favourites to be relegated before the 2015-16 Premier League season began. However, what followed that season will be remembered by football fans as arguably the most fairytale-like run of events to occur in the English top flight since its inception. Against all odds (5000/1 to be specific) Italian coach Claudio Ranieri led the Leicester City Premier League squad to the league title as the 'Big Six' clubs endured a dismal season in the league. May 7, 2020, marks the four-year anniversary to when the Wes Morgan-led Leicester City Premier League squad lifted the Premier League trophy

Leicester City 2015-16 Premier League champions

Leicester City lifted the Premier League trophy OTD in 2016 in a historic season

Saturday 7 May, 2016 🏆



The greatest moment in #lcfc history. pic.twitter.com/JtqWtk1UgC — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 7, 2020

Leicester City Premier League champions fairytale

It was a tale for the ages as Claudio Ranieri-coached Leicester City outplayed Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham to lift the Premier League trophy. From relegation favourites to Leicester City 2015-16 Premier League champions, it was one big roller coaster ride for the players and fans at the King Power Stadium. The Leicester City Premier League champions team finished at the top of the Premier League standings with 81 points.

They were followed by Arsenal (71), Tottenham (70) and Manchester City (66). Multiple players from the Leicester City Premier League squad from 2015-16 received individual honours for their displays throughout the season. Riyad Mahrez, now at Manchester City, won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award while striker Jamie Vardy won the FWA Footballer of the Year award. Along with Mahrez and Vardy, N'Golo Kante and Wes Morgan also made the 2015-16 Premier League Team of the Year. While the Leicester City squad was picked up in the next few transfer windows, with N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez departing for Chelsea and Manchester City, Leicester have since undergone a rebuild of sorts with former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers at the helm as the Foxes sat third in the league at the time of suspension this campaign.

Leicester City Premier League Champions and their journey to the pinnacle of domestic football in England

2009 League One 🥇

2014 Championship 🥇

2016 Premier League 🥇



Seven years in the life of Leicester City 🏆🏆🏆 #lcfc pic.twitter.com/vVGVMRT03K — Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) May 3, 2020

