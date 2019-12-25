Solskjaer Says Paul Pogba's Involvement Depends On His Fitness Levels

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not sure if star player Paul Pogba will start the next match against Newcastle United considering the Frenchman's form and fitness. Solskjaer was however positive about his contribution during that match against Watford last weekend.

Depends on fitness

Speaking to the press at Vicarage Road, he said, "Let’s see how he reacts to this [Watford game] and how he feels. “He did really well when he came on. It’s a big, big plus and it might be that we do get him in from the start [against Newcastle] because you just want to get more and more [quality] into the team when he plays. He can play anywhere. He can play as a holding midfielder, he’s a box-to-box midfielder. He can drop deep, get it, play those long passes, he can play higher up and combine like he did [at Watford]. He and Anthony [Martial] and Marcus [Rashford] started creating chances down that side so it depends on the game. That’s the beauty of having Paul because he is the best all-round midfielder in the world. He can perform all roles, but if I play him low, [some people will say] he should have played high and, if I play him high, I should have played low. There’s always going to be that discussion with him. But it’s great to have him back.”

The pressure increased on Solskjaer since Man Utd lost 2-0 to Watford, since the latter are at the bottom of the league table and face a threat of being relegated by May. Solskjaer admitted that the team has not developed enough and are facing issues. He said, "This season will be used to find a team and a squad for next season but hopefully we can speed this process up by getting more results. Expect us to be more consistent, definitely more experienced and learning from these setbacks, but at the moment we’re a little bit further behind than what I was hoping for."

