Premier League GOAT Who Retired This Decade; Ft. Beckham & Giggs

A decade is coming to an end. In this time, English Premier League has changed from head-to-toe. If we compare the start of the decade to the end, we'll see a stark difference. The teams of Manchester exchanged hands as City became English top-tier giants and United took a backseat after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. Leicester City surprised everyone to win the Premier League 2015-16 cup, while Liverpool won the Champions League 2018-19.

This season, the Reds may just win their first Premier League trophy in 30 years. Last but not the least, VAR came into action. While there were new things introduced, some people left the world of football. Many Premier League greats hung up their boots in this decade. These players changed the dynamic of the game. Let’s have a look at some of them:

Premier League GOATS who retired this decade:

David Beckham

Started his career: 1992- Manchester United

Ended his career: 2013- PSG

Paul Scholes

Started his career: 1993- Manchester a United

Ended his career: 2013- Manchester United

Steven Gerrard

Started his career: 1998- Liverpool

Ended his career: 2016- LA Galaxy

Frank Lampard

Started his career: 1995- West Ham United

Ended his career: 2016- New York City

Ryan Giggs

Started his career: 1990- Manchester United

Ended his career: 2014- Manchester United

Thierry Henry

Started his career: 1994- Monaco

Ended his career: 2012- Arsenal

Petr Cech

Started his career: 1999- Chmel Blsany

Ended his career: 2019- Arsenal

Patrick Vieira

Started his career: 1994- Cannes

Ended his career: 2011- Manchester City

