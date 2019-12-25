The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Premier League GOAT Who Retired This Decade; Ft. Beckham & Giggs

Football News

Many Premier League greats hung up their boots in this decade. These players changed the dynamic of the game. Let’s have a look at some of them. Read more.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Premier League

A decade is coming to an end. In this time, English Premier League has changed from head-to-toe. If we compare the start of the decade to the end, we'll see a stark difference. The teams of Manchester exchanged hands as City became English top-tier giants and United took a backseat after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. Leicester City surprised everyone to win the Premier League 2015-16 cup, while Liverpool won the Champions League 2018-19. 

This season, the Reds may just win their first Premier League trophy in 30 years. Last but not the least, VAR came into action. While there were new things introduced, some people left the world of football. Many Premier League greats hung up their boots in this decade. These players changed the dynamic of the game. Let’s have a look at some of them: 

Also Read | Sergio Aguero Voted As The Most Iconic Premier League Player Of The Decade By Fans

Premier League GOATS who retired this decade:

David Beckham
Started his career: 1992- Manchester United
Ended his career: 2013- PSG 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Paul Scholes 
Started his career: 1993- Manchester a United 
Ended his career: 2013- Manchester United 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paul Scholes (@paulscholesaaa) on

Also Read | Jose Mourinho After Son Heung-min's Red Card: 'VAR Is Killing Premier League'

Steven Gerrard 
Started his career: 1998- Liverpool 
Ended his career: 2016- LA Galaxy 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on

Frank Lampard 
Started his career: 1995- West Ham United 
Ended his career: 2016- New York City 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Frank Lampard (@franklampard) on

Ryan Giggs 
Started his career: 1990- Manchester United 
Ended his career: 2014- Manchester United 

Thierry Henry 
Started his career: 1994- Monaco
Ended his career: 2012- Arsenal 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @thierryhenry on

Petr Cech 
Started his career: 1999- Chmel Blsany
Ended his career: 2019- Arsenal 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Petr Cech (@petrcech) on

Patrick Vieira 
Started his career: 1994- Cannes
Ended his career: 2011- Manchester City

Also Read | Premier League Matchday 18: Man City Chain Foxes, Frank Lampard Outsmarts Jose Mourinho

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti Appointed As Everton Manager In A 4.5-year Deal

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VAJPAYEE
GVL NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS OWAISI
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
RAVI KISHAN SLAMS ARUNDHATI
SHARAD PAWAR IS THACKERAY'S TEACHER