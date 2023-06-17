Leicester City Announce New Addition Over Managerial Role, Appoint Man City's Enzo Maresca

Why you're reading this: Leicester City got relegated from the Premier League following a very underwhelming season. The likes of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans failed to provide the necessary push as the Foxes will be plying their trade in the Championship next season. They are likely to make some changes in their ranks.

3 things you need to know

Leicester City lifted the Premier League title back in the 2015-16 season

They also got rid of Brendan Rodgers this season

Leicester City have won the Championship title seven times

Leicester City appoint Enzo Maresca as their new manager

Leicester City has appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager ahead of the new season. Maresca arrived from English champions Manchester City as he was serving as a first-team coach under Pep Guardiola's guidance. Life in the second tier could be quite difficult, as matches come pretty thick and fast.

Maresca insisted he will try to improve the club upon his arrival at the King Power Stadium.

“I’m very excited because of the Club [I’m joining] and because we have a big season ahead of us.

“At the beginning, the target is to play in the best way we can. From there, we can build, day by day, our idea and our philosophy, and the most important thing is to try to win games.

“First of all, we’re going to give 100 per cent, absolutely, because the Club deserves this. It’s our job, our duty to do that. Then, as I said, day by day, step by step, absolutely we’re going to improve.”

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha believes the manager's profile has synced perfectly with the culture at the club.

“Enzo brings a combination of personality, method and ambition that meets extremely well with the footballing direction we are looking to take. His philosophy has been built over a rich and varied career, including an outstanding education as a coach, and fits with the vision we have for this next chapter in Leicester City’s history.

“Enzo’s profile has stood out to us for some time – a feeling that was only enhanced upon meeting him and listening to his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead. I have no doubt he will be warmly welcomed by our supporters and that together we can reset the Club’s course towards future success.”