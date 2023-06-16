Manchester City set to release midfield heavyweight as his contract expires

Why you're reading this: Manchester City concluded their season in an emphatic manner as they defeated Inter Milan in the final to add the Champions League title to their tally. City's ruthless approach worked out perfectly in their favour as they are now the second English club after Manchester United to register a Continental treble to their tally. City will open their next season on August 6 when they take on Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Ilkay Gundogan is set to be released by Manchester City

Manchester City would be parting ways with Ilkay Gundogan, as the player has been named on the list of players who have been released by the club. The star player still can agree on a new contract, but the chances of that remain very slim.

The midfielder, who played an influential role in City's treble-winning campaign, has remained tightlipped on his future.

The player is being wanted by FC Barcelona as the Spanish giants reportedly have offered a lucrative three-year contract for the player who can sign as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of this month.

But Pep Guardiola is an avid admirer of the midfielder and has made it clear he wants the German to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium. The 32-year-old scored the all-important winning goal on the last day of the 2021-22 season when City beat Aston Villa to pip Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

He has had a knack for scoring goals at crunch moments and chipped in with eight goals and five assists in the top flight this time. It might be the best time for the midfielder to leave City on a high note in a bid for an exciting adventure.

It remains to be seen what his future unfolds in the coming days.

The European champs have also released defender Benjamin Mendy.