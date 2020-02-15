James Maddison Eager To Join Man United In Blockbuster Summer Deal From Leicester: Report

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is rumoured to join his dream club Manchester United at the end of the 2019-20 season. The Manchester-based club have made the 23-year-old their top priority in the next transfer window. Maddison has always been vocal about the love he has for Manchester United since he was a little boy. Fortunately for him, his dream might just come true.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, James Maddison is ready to leave the Foxes if United come calling in the summer transfer window.

Transfer Rumours: James Maddison to Manchester United?

James Maddison remains one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three midfield targets for the next season. The other two players are Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Ajax's Donny van de Beek. However, James Maddison has a contract with Leicester City till 2023. It depends upon the former Premier League winners if they wish to sell the player.

Maddison's decision to join Manchester United will also depend on their entry to Champions League. His current team Leicester City can participate in the European competition next season. Surely, the midfielder won't want to miss out on that opportunity.

Leicester City signed James Maddison for £24 million from Norwich in 2016. James Maddison is highly rated at Leicester and they can ask for a sum of £80 million. Brendan Rodgers, while talking about James Maddison, said, "I can only judge him on my time here, nearly a year now, he’s been absolutely brilliant for me. And outside of the pitch, he’s been an absolute joy. A charming young man, really respectful. He really respects what he has here at Leicester."

If you had to sign only one of them, who would you pick?



Jack Grealish or James Maddison? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SkG4PkhtwP — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) February 14, 2020

Leicester City are currently on the third spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table. The 2015-16 Premier League winners have performed exceptionally well this season under Brendan Rodgers. Their last Premier League clash ended in a 0-0 stalemate with Wolves.

