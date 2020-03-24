Coronavirus Lockdown: Leicester City Star Jamie Vardy Performs Hilarious Worm Move

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has provided some much-needed entertainment. The FA decided to suspend the Premier League until April 30 after the WHO deemed the coronavirus "pandemic". But despite the coronavirus lockdown, football stars have been in good spirits participating in the Stay At Home Challenge. Along with taking part in the trending challenge, Leicester City star forward Jamie Vardy has now found a new way to keep fans and himself occupied as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Coronavirus lockdown: FA suspends the Premier League until April 30

The FA decided that the best way to tackle the coronavirus pandemic is by suspending all pro football leagues in the country. Having issued the coronavirus lockdown statement, the verdict was that no football games would be played at least until April 30. Footballers were also advised to remain indoors as the threat of the coronavirus still looms large.

Coronavirus lockdown: Leicester City star Jamie Vardy Stay At Home Challenge

The Leicester City talisman posted a hilarious version of the Stay At Home Challenge on his Instagram profile. Jamie Vardy, along with wife Rebekah was involved in the video which displayed some comical moves including a few push-ups. Here is the Leicester City man in the Stay At Home Challenge:

Coronavirus lockdown: Leicester City star Jamie Vardy does 'the Worm'

The coronavirus lockdown seemingly hasn't affected Jamie Vardy's sense of humour. The Leicester City forward was once again at his humouristic best when performing 'the worm' in his backyard. The Premier League top scorer then nominated a few journalists to complete the challenge. Here is the 33-year-old Englishman providing entertainment off the pitch in spite of the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus pandemic: Coronavirus update

The World Health Organisation termed the coronavirus "pandemic" earlier this year. Nearly 17,000 people have lost their lives courtesy of the fatal bug. According to Worldometer, over 102,000 people have been cured while the fate of nearly 270,000 that have tested positive is yet to be decided.

