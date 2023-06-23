Leo Messi Shares Words Of Wisdom For Mbappe, Makes Suggestion For His Next Career Move

Why you're reading this: Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain as he will move to the United States to ply his trade for Inter Miami. The Argentine superstar has been on a roll as he has amassed a huge number of trophies in his cabinet as of now. On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe refused to sign a contract extension and is determined to run out of his current deal.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will play together outside of Europe for the first time

Messi arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 on a free transfer from FC Barcelona

The 35-year-old helped Argentina win its third World Cup last year

Lionel Messi gave future tips to Kylian Mbappe

Messi's relationship with Mbappe remains a speculative story, but the pair seemed to have enjoyed each other's company. They failed to provide PSG with any success on European fronts, but alongside Neymar; they remain one of the most coveted trios in football history.

Mbappe's future is submerged in severe complications, as PSG doesn't seem to be content with his decision and would look for potential suitors to offload the youngster. There are a number of clubs interested in acquiring his services, but Messi reportedly has a piece of advice for his teammate.

As per a report in Defensa Central, the Argentine suggested Mbappe should play for a more decorated and successful club and Barcelona could be an ideal destination. The Argentine would also prefer Mbappe to join Real Madrid, who emerged as a possible destination last summer.

Mbappe's on-and-off relationship with Madrid could pave the way for PSG to get a deal done for the superstar. Los Blancos would be looking to land a tenacious and talented forward and Mbappe could lead the line for them. Jude Bellingham recently joined the Spanish club from Borussia Dortmund and Mbappe could form a young core alongside the likes of Camavinga and others.

It will be interesting to see if a suitable offer arrives, as Mbappe will enter the last six months of his contract if he remains at the club beyond this summer.