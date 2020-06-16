Lewandowski's Agent Reveals Bayern Munich's Tactics To Shatter Real Madrid Transfer Hopes

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was rumoured to be on his way to join Real Madrid since he rose to fame with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. Despite his move to Bayern Munich, the Real Madrid transfer rumours did not decelerate. His agent has now revealed the manner of the Bundesliga giants' attempt to ward off Los Blancos' interest.

Lewandowski scores four against Real Madrid, attracts interest from Spanish capital

Its good to be back at home @FCBayern 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/Ord3fmOGoZ — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) May 23, 2020

Lewandowski first attracted interest from Real Madrid after he hammered four goals against them in the Champions League semi-final back in 2013. However, the Poland international had already agreed to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer. It was earlier reported that Real Madrid gave up on the opportunity to sign the Dortmund hitman in 2013 for a fee of €20 million ($22 million). Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided against the signing citing his great relationship with the Bavarian giants.

Lewandowski would have been a backup for Karim Benzema

Lewandowski's agent Cezary Kucharski, while speaking to Futbolownia revealed that financial complications weren't the main reason for Real Madrid's failure to sign him. Real Madrid were performing well financially, asserted the agent. However he claimed that had Lewandowski moved to the Spanish capital, he would have been compelled to play second fiddle to Karim Benzema. The French striker has established himself as the undisputed No. 9 at the Bernabeu and Lewandowski wouldn't get enough game time ahead of Benzema.

Uli Hoeness convinced Bayern board to sign striker despite agent's Real Madrid claims

Lewandowski's agent claimed that before the game against Real Madrid, the striker had already agreed to the move to Bayern Munich. However, after his splendid performance against the Spanish giants, his agent wanted him to join the Bernabeu outfit. This was enough to anger Bayern Munich, but then-president Uli Hoeness resisted his pressure and convinced the board to move ahead with the deal.

Lewandowski went on to join Bayern Munich that season and is now playing in his sixth season in Munich. The prolific striker has achieved spectacular domestic success with the Bavarians but is yet to achieve European glory. This season, he has already scored 45 goals across all competitions, with five assists in 39 games. His side will next play Werder Bremen on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST) and a win could see them clinch the Bundesliga title.

