Lewandowski’s Lavish £7 Million Poland Apartment Has Golf Simulator And Wine Tasting Room

Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe since the past couple of seasons. Despite being in his 30s, Robert Lewandowski has proven to be the most consistent striker in Europe's top five leagues. Robert Lewandowski has found the back of the net a total of 41 times this season in just 35 appearances across all competitions this season. He also has five assists to his name in 2019-20. While the Poland international has been a nightmare for goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, his contract with Bayern Munich has also seen a major boost in the Lewandowski net worth. Here's a look at the Lewandowski house in Poland.

Robert Lewandowski house in Poland features golf simulator, wine tasting room

Robert Lewandowski is at the top of his game and he is seemingly well aware of his worth. The striker knows to treat himself outside the pitch and his £7 million house in Poland appears to be a statement of his lifestyle. While the former Dortmund striker spends most of his time in Germany, he has built himself an exquisite property in his home town. Robert Lewandowski's multi-million property was designed by famous Polish architecture Daniel Libeskind in 2016. Daniel Libeskind reportedly customised the house according to Robert Lewandowski's need and style.

Robert Lewandowski house in Poland

Inside @lewy_official -metre tall block £7 million apartment erected in his home country Poland. pic.twitter.com/Hxz2W9dJCF — #SportHob (@TomiwaBabalola) May 26, 2020

Robert Lewandowski house: Bayern Munich star talks about his apartment

According to Luxurious magazine, Robert Lewandowski's apartment has a touch of sports to it. Robert Lewandowski's apartment has a golf simulator, a private cinema hall and a wine tasting room. Lewandowski reportedly earns £275,000 per week at Bayern Munich and also has endorses numerous brands. Robert Lewandowski, while talking about his new apartment in an interview said, "Choosing my new apartment was based on practical considerations. The tower provides some of the best residences in Poland, whilst the sports and recreation centre allows me to complete my training program in the highest quality surroundings,"

Robert Lewandowski net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert Lewandowski net worth stands at $45 million in 2020.

Robert Lewandowski's stat in last five seasons