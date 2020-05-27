Real Madrid Abandoned €20m Lewandowski Signing To Avoid Hampering Relations With Bayern

When it comes to being a prolific striker, few No. 9s have hit the purple patch as consistently as Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international has often attracted interest from major clubs across Europe but has continued his stay at the Allianz Arena since he joined from Dortmund on a free transfer in 2014. Now, a report claims that Spanish giants Real Madrid passed on an opportunity to sign the striker for a mere €20 million ($22 million).

Real Madrid turned their attention to Lewandowski when he scored four past Los Blancos for Dortmund

According to Spanish sports publication AS, Real Madrid attempted to sign Lewandowski on several occasions in the past. He nearly joined Los Blancos in 2013. During the Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Dortmund in 2012-13 season, Lewandowski scored four goals, compelling president Florentino Perez to initiate talks with the German outfit. The striker himself confirmed to BILD that there was contact with Real Madrid over a possible switch to the Bernabeu.

Its good to be back at home @FCBayern 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/Ord3fmOGoZ — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) May 23, 2020

Lewandowski had agreed to a pre-contract with Bayern Munich that would see him move to the Allianz Arena. However, in the summer of 2014, the striker's agent Cezary Kucharski floated the option for Real Madrid which would have seen the Spanish giants pay the €20 million release clause ($22 million) to Dortmund. This would have then led to Lewandowski breaking his pre-contract agreement with Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid declined €20 million option

However, despite the option to pay the stipulated price, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided against the deal. The Real Madrid chief did not want to spoil the professional relations and mutual respect that Los Blancos enjoyed with Bayern Munich. On the other hand, Lewandowski's arrival would have also marked an end to Karim Benzema's time at the Bernabeu.

Lewandowski went on to join Bayern Munich that season and is now playing in his sixth season in Munich. The forward has achieved immense domestic success with the defending Bundesliga champions, but he is yet to win the Champions League with the Bavarian giants. This season, he has already scored 41 goals across all competitions, with five assists in 36 games, while his side defeated Dortmund on Tuesday to extend their lead on the top of the Bundesliga points table.

