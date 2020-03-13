Coronavirus In France: Ligue 1, Ligue 2 Games Suspended After Covid-19 Crisis

Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have also been put under suspension until further notice. The recent coronavirus outbreak in the world has affected all the leagues around Europe and it's just a matter of time till all the leagues in Europe get suspended. Serie A and LaLiga have already announced the suspensions of their respective leagues.

The LFP have agreed on the decision after conducting a vote on Friday. However, they have not mentioned when the league will resume. There have been multiple cases of the contagious Coronavirus in France and the decision has been taken keeping the dangerous situation in mind.

Coronavirus in France: Official announcement

Le Conseil d'Administration de la Ligue de Football Professionnel, réuni ce matin, a décidé de suspendre les matches du championnat de Ligue 1 et de Ligue 2

Le championnat est interrompu à compter de ce jour, vendredi 13 mars 2020, soit à la 29ème journée et jusqu'à nouvel ordre pic.twitter.com/EU4Cg2LTGT — Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus in France: Ligue 1 suspended

France is one of the European countries which has been largely affected by the deadly disease. The spread of Coronavirus in France is increasing with every passing day. The French government have banned the gathering of more than 1,000 people at a time. Due to the increase of Coronavirus in France, the Champions League game between PSG and Dortmund was played behind closed doors. Coronavirus in France has increased to such an extent that French president Emmanuel Macron has asked all the schools to be shut down in an effort to put a halt on the spread of the disease.

