Neymar Tops Ligue 1 Salary Charts With £600,000 Per Week, Kylian Mbappe Comes Second

Paris Saint-Germain is the most dominating side in France currently. They won six Ligue 1 titles in the last seven years and have reaped the benefits of a takeover by Qatar Sports Investments. French publication L'Equipe recently released the estimated monthly salaries of player across Ligue 1. Unsurprisingly, PSG dominates the list of highest-paid players in the league with the top 10 solely consisting of PSG stars.

Neymar joined PSG for a world record £198m from Barcelona in 2017 and is one of the highest payed players in the world https://t.co/66Nu9M6gjr — The Final Whistle (@finalwhi) February 8, 2020

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Has Reportedly Refused To Apologise To Thomas Tuchel

Neymar salary: Leading Ligue 1 by a mile, Kylian Mbappe follows

Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a reported fee of £198 million, is by far the league's highest earner with an estimated salary of a whopping £2.6 million a month before tax. This makes his weekly salary amount to £600,000. Neymar's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe is second on the list with an estimated salary of around £375,000 a week. While these figures do not include the various bonuses, it is surprising to see the gulf in wages between the star duo.

Also Read | Neymar Celebrates 28th Birthday; Kylian Mbappe Gives It A Miss

Neymar's time at PSG has been hampered with injuries. This season, he featured in only 18 games and scored 15 times. Neymar's injury issues have allowed Kylian Mbappe to take centre stage. The former Monaco attacker has been the key player for PSG, featuring 26 times and scoring 22 goals.

Also Read | Could Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Antics Derail PSG As Season Enters Crunch Time?

Ligue 1 salaries revealed: Check out

#Ligue1 Top Earners (Monthly Salary):



1. Neymar: £2.6m



2. Mbappe: £1.6m



3. Silva: £1.3m



4. Cavani: £1.1m



5. Marquinhos: £1m



5. Verratti: £1m



7. Di Maria: £932,000



8. Navas: £850,000



9. Icardi: £678,000



10. Paredes: £635,000



• Can 🇳🇬Osimhen join them in the summer? pic.twitter.com/UmBRlAhCo8 — FAST TRACK (@FastTrackNaija) February 7, 2020

PSG captain Thiago Silva is third on the list of highest-paid players with an estimated salary of £1.3 million a month. Edinson Cavani, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria and Keylor Navas are all estimated to be earning more than £1 million a month.

Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder breaks the PSG hold to come in at 12th with an estimated salary of over £550,000. Former Manchester United player Memphis Depay is Lyon's highest-paid player (£355,000 a month).

PSG head coach Thoms Tuchel is the highest-paid coach in Ligue 1 taking home around £120,000 a week. Meanwhile, Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas comes close with around £80,000 a week.

Also Read | Neymar Picks Former Barcelona Teammates, Kylian Mbappe, Hazard In Dream Five-a-side Team