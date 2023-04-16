Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combine to score brilliant goal for PSG against Lens; WATCH

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe linked up to score a brilliant goal for PSG against Lens in Ligue 1. The forwards scored one goal each to inspire Paris Saint-Germain to record a 3-1 victory over RCL at Parc des Princes. With the win, PSG are 9 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

Aside from the rumors about a possible rift between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the two of the premier names in football are bearers of some brilliant on-field play. On Saturday, the pair combined to extend PSG's lead in the match. After going 2-0 up, PSG smelled the possibility of scoring another and during the 40th minute of the game, an incredible back-heel pass by Mbappe and a perfect finish by Messi made sure that the score reaches 3-0.

Also Read: Problems Pile Up For PSG, Injury Concerns Plague Club In Final Stretch Of League Season

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combine to score brilliant goal for PSG against Lens

The goal turned out to be Lionel Messi's 14th of the season. He has as many assists in Ligue 1. Take a look at the sublime strike by Messi after reading the sensational pass of Kylian Mbappe.

GOAL || LIONEL MESSI 🐐

ASSIST || KYLIAN MBAPPE 🐢

DUO KEMBALI BERAKSI 👏💪 pic.twitter.com/lQ1a85QR3H — FREE KICK (@freekick_27) April 15, 2023

Before this strike from a tight angle, goals by Kylian Mbappe and Vitinha gave PSG the 2-0 cushion over Lens. Mbappe, who opened the scoring on the night netted his 139th for PSG in Ligue 1. With the goal, the newly appointed captain of the France national football team became the all-time highest scorer for PSG in Ligue 1. The goal by Vitinha came at the 37th-minute mark, 6 minutes after Mbappe's goal.

On the night, PSG won with a scoreline of 3-1, as a Penalty strike by Przemyslaw Frankowski gave Lens a goal to read in the scoresheet. Paris will take on Angers SCO next. With 31 matchdays gone and just 7 more left, PSG look destined to capture yet another domestic league title. However, the woes in the UEFA Champions League have continued as Bayern Munich knocked them out of the tournament in the round of 16 clash, earlier in March 2023.

Also Read: 'Deeply Shocked': PSG Coach Christophe Galtier On Accusations Of Making Racist Comments