'We Don’t Even Realize It': Roger Federer Pens Heartfelt Note On Greatness Of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's World Cup triumph has shaken up the entire sports entity and it seems Roger Federer too seems to be awestruck as Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar last year. Messi led the Latin American contingent from the start and as the story unfolded, they defeated France in a nailbiting thriller in the final. Federer who recently announced his retirement from tennis penned a long and heartfelt tribute to Messi.

Federer's fierce rivalry with Rafael Nadal could be regarded at par with Messi's duel with Cristiano Ronaldo in recent times. Messi who has been named in TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2023 received a heartwarming note from the tennis maestro himself.

Roger Federer pens heartfelt tribute to Lionel Messi

Roger Federer wrote, “Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve, and then maintain. He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension.

“My career has just come to an end. I now realize how much weight we athletes carry. But in our daily lives, we don’t even realize it. For a football player like Messi, that weight likely feels more massive, as he represents both a world-renowned club and a very passionate country

“Argentina’s World Cup victory was magnificent. Millions of fans’ taking to the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate was an amazing moment in sports, witnessed around the world. Even those who don’t follow football must have realized the true impact of the world’s most popular game.”

Federer also went on to reveal his admiration for two Argentine greats Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta. “Growing up, Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were my favorite Argentine players. I was lucky enough to meet both of them. They inspired me. Now Messi can inspire future generations.

“I can only hope we get to see his unique creativity and artistry for a little bit longer. Don’t blink too often as Messi performs on the pitch. You may miss something incredible from the man of the moment.

"Thank you, Leo," he signed off.