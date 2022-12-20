Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is not only famous for producing records on the field but also off it. The Argentine captain has now attained another historic feat by getting the most number of likes on his Instagram post. The 35-year-old had taken to the social media website and posted an image of him holding the FIFA World Cup trophy following his side's 4-2 victory against France in the finals on penalties (scores were tied 3-3 after extra time).

Lionel Messi smashes record on Instagram

Lionel Messi's post of holding the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy has now become the most liked post in the history of the social media website, surpassing the post put up by five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and that of the famous egg which garnered around 56.8 lakh likes. Messi's post now has 57.6 lakh likes and counting.

Lionel Messi to continue playing for Argentine after World Cup 2022

After achieving his dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy, Lionel Messi said that he would continue playing for Argentina as he was keen on representing the national side as a world champion. "No, I’m NOT going to retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt," said the 35-year-old in an interview with TYC Sport.

Speaking of his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup, Messi added, "It’s simply unbelievable. I knew that God was going to give me the Cup. I was sure — it was a big joy for us. I had this big dream for a long time, I wanted to close my career with the World Cup. I can’t ask for more than this."