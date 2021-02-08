Lionel Messi Becomes SUPER-SUB To Help Barcelona Overcome Real Betis Challenge

LaLiga giants Barcelona are back in fine form after tumbling initially under Ronald Koeman the Spanish top division. The Camp Nou outfit travelled to Benito Villamarin to play Real Betis, after having won their previous five LaLiga games consecutively. Koeman shocked the Blaugrana faithful after leaving Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong on the bench. But things turned favourable following the Argentine's introduction in the second half.

Barcelona vs Real Betis: Messi key to Blaugrana's dominance

Real Betis bagged the opener in the 38th minute after Barcelona were caught on the counter-attack. Nabil Fekir led the charge to find Emerson. The Brazilian footballer then delivered a fine cross towards Borja Iglesias to slot it past Marc-André ter Stegen. With Betis in the lead after the completion of half the game, Koeman decided to introduce Messi in the 56th minute.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner equalised within two minutes of his introduction, striking a powerful shot. This was Messi's 13th LaLiga goal this season and his 17th across all competitions. Besides, he has also bagged seven assists in 26 games. Barcelona went on to bag the lead after Victor Ruiz netted an own goal following an effort from Antoine Griezmann.

Francisco Trincao scores winner for Barcelona vs Real Betis

But Ruiz made amends for his previous mistake as he struck the equaliser for Real Betis. He rose the highest to meet Fekir's cross and headed it past Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Just when the game appeared to be heading towards a draw, youngster Francisco Trincao bagged the winner for Barcelona.

Ruiz failed to clear the ball past the Real Betis defence. And the Portuguese youngster was quick to gain the possession before curling a sensational effort, although deflective, into the top left corner. Interestingly, this was Trincao's first LaLiga goal with Barcelona.

LaLiga standings update: Barcelona sit second after Betis victory

Following the victory against Real Betis, Barcelona stay firm at the second spot in the LaLiga standings. The Camp Nou outfit has bagged 43 points in 21 games and is on a six-game winning streak in the domestic league. They next square off against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram